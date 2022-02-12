Olympics Live: Shaun White heads to the Super Bowl

U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon and Johnny Weir spoke out after Kamila Valieva continued competing in Beijing after failing a drug test. Russian Olympics Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, resumed her participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after she was briefly sidelined for testing positive for a banned substance. Kamila took to the ice for the short program, and much to the chagrin of skaters all around the world, she earned the top score of the day (82.16) heading into Thursday night’s finals, where she’s favored to win gold. Kamila’s controversy has particularly outraged famous U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon, who simply tweeted “disgrace” following Kamila’s performance at the short program.

