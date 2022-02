The Celery, a 100% organic grain bowl and juice bar company, launched its flagship store on January 3rd, 2022 in the heart of the North Williams district. Matt Trenkle, former co-founder of Greenleaf Juicing Company, and Steve Fogarty, former adidas and Twitter executive, started this new venture in the rapidly growing fast-casual, healthy food space with a focus on bringing healthy food to a broader set of consumers. the Celery was created on the idea that incredible food can be healthy, feel light and energizing, and be easy to get. The menu was intentionally designed using nutrition science to create food and drinks that boosts energy and promotes healthy eating.

WILLIAMS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO