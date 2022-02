ALLENDALE, Mich. - The Davenport track and field teams competed in the Grand Valley State Big Meet on Friday and Saturday and big might be an understatement with 1,800 entries and over 150 teams competing at the Kelly Family Sports Center. The Panthers were able to come back to Grand Rapids with some notable performances as they gear up for the upcoming GLIAC Indoor Championships in two weeks hosted by GVSU.

