The Utah Legislature is now just past the halfway point of its 2022 session and just passed a cut in the state income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.85%. The Legislative Fiscal Analyst says it means $164 million less in the state Education Fund and $164 million more in the pockets of Utahns. The bill’s sponsors have said publicly that, for a family of four making Utah’s median income of $72,000 a year, it would mean about $98 a year.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO