1. Use this technique for the perfect texture.

Besides “Crabs ’n Dabs,” the most consistent fishing around the Monterey Bay this time of year is surfcasting for big barred perch. Yes, most the fish are on the small side and at least half the surfcasters we know practice catch and release, so it’s not necessarily a freezer-filling proposition. But it does take skill, luck and dedication to get good at surf fishing. Best thing is, the opportunity lies at any beach at the end of the street.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO