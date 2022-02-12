2. Brighten up a room.

At this point, you've seen the $1,500-a-pop photos of Rihanna in a pink Chanel Fall 1996 puffer, low-rise jeans and a 1980s Christian Lacroix gold cross necklace, walking down the streets of Harlem with A$AP Rocky to announce her pregnancy. The look itself was almost as viral as the news of the Fenty bébé. The next day, Jennifer Lopez was in the New York Times wearing an oversized, floor-length puffer and strapless gown in similar shades of pink, both from H&M's Innovation Circular Design Story collection; and, across the pond in London, "West Side Story" star Ariana DeBose donned a pink fuzzy overcoat that had walked the Valentino Haute Couture runway only a week prior.
