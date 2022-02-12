Nina Dobrev has been 'incredibly supportive' of Shaun White

Nina Dobrev is best known for playing Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, but she could have gotten her to start on a different CW. show. Dobrev auditioned for a planned (but eventually scrapped) Gossip Girl prequel that would have focused on Lily van der Woodsen, who was played by Kelly Rutherford in the original series. However, while promoting her directorial debut short film, The One, at the Mammoth Film Festival on Friday, she admitted to Us Weekly that she had completely forgotten that the audition had ever taken place.
