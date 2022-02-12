ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nina Dobrev has been 'incredibly supportive' of Shaun White

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNina Dobrev has been 'incredibly supportive'...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Confessed That He Didn't Know Who Nina Dobrev Was Before They Started Dating

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are nothing short of adorable. At the 2022 Winter Olympics Open Ceremony, the three-time gold medal snowboarder walked out with Team U.S.A. to kick off the special sports event. The celebratory occasion marked his fifth and final time he'll be competing on the world's biggest stage. Although Nina won't be cheering him on from the sidelines in Beijing — no foreign spectators are allowed at the Winter Games — she'll still be watching his snowy rides from home and rooting him on.
HollywoodLife

Nina Dobrev Stuns In Plunging Pantsuit At Mammoth Film Festival — Photos

Nina Dobrev looked stunning when she wore a plunging, fitted black suit to the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 3. Nina Dobrev, 33, absolutely slayed the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 3, when she rocked a plunging black suit. The actress was promoting her new film, The One when she wore a V-neck blazer with nothing underneath, paired with matching flare-leg pants.
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Shaun White
Elle

Nina Dobrev Celebrates Boyfriend Shaun White After His Pro Snowboarding Retirement

On Friday, Nina Dobrev honored her boyfriend, Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White, on Instagram. White retired from professional snowboarding on February 10, after placing fourth in the halfpipe competition. Japan's Ayumu Hirano took home the gold medal, while Australian Scotty James and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer won silver and bronze, respectively.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Nina Dobrev, Tori Spelling, Sienna Miller + More!

NINA DOBREV AND SHAUN WHITE MAY BE GETTING ENGAGED: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White may be getting ready to make things official. A source tells Page Six that the couple, who recently moved into White’s LA home together, “are so freaking cute and solid together.” They added “I would not be surprised if an engagement happens any day now.”
Teen Vogue

Nina Dobrev Once Auditioned for the “Gossip Girl” Spinoff

Nina Dobrev is best known for her role as Elena on The Vampire Diaries, but only few knew that she auditioned to star in another CW drama, too — the OG Gossip Girl spinoff. Though never picked up, the potential spinoff was titled Valley Girls, and intended to cover the life and romantic ups-and-downs of Serena van der Woodsen's mother, Lily Rhodes Mueller Bass… Bass Humphrey van der Woodsen. (Whew. Did we get that right?)
Popculture

Nina Dobrev Admits Embarrassing Fact About 'Gossip Girl' Prequel Audition

Nina Dobrev is best known for playing Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, but she could have gotten her to start on a different CW. show. Dobrev auditioned for a planned (but eventually scrapped) Gossip Girl prequel that would have focused on Lily van der Woodsen, who was played by Kelly Rutherford in the original series. However, while promoting her directorial debut short film, The One, at the Mammoth Film Festival on Friday, she admitted to Us Weekly that she had completely forgotten that the audition had ever taken place.
purewow.com

Nina Dobrev Says She ‘Won the Gold’ with Shaun White as She Shares Romantic Series of Pictures

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are quickly becoming one of our biggest celebrity couple obsessions. As White recently competed in what he declared are his final Olympic Games, Dobrev was quite the supportive girlfriend. Just a couple days back, we learned that while the Vampire Diaries actress wasn't allowed to watch White's events from the sidelines, she sent him off with a special going-away present—a homemade video of all his friends and family.
Parade

Is Shaun White Married? All About His Relationship With Nina Dobrev and Love Life

Shaun White is one of the most famous snowboarders on the planet, and he plans on retiring after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing—his fifth time competing in the Games. “This has all had its amazing glow as I’ve decided this will be my last Olympics,” White said during a press conference on Feb. 5, 2022 (via ESPN). “I’ve given it my all, there have been some ups and downs on the way to get here. And with that, I feel I’ve got stronger and better.”
thechronicle-news.com

Shaun White is the greatest boyfriend of all time, says Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev hailed Shaun White as the "greatest boyfriend of all time" following his retirement from competitive snowboarding. The 33-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to lavish praise on Shaun, after he ended his career with a fourth-place finish at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Celebrities
flickeringmyth.com

Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev to star in action thriller The Bricklayer

Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) have joined the espionage action thriller The Bricklayer from director Renny Harlin (The Legend of Hercules) according to Deadline. The Bricklayer sees “someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is...
CELEBRITIES

