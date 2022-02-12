Nina Dobrev has been 'incredibly supportive' of Shaun White

Shaun White is one of the most famous snowboarders on the planet, and he plans on retiring after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing—his fifth time competing in the Games. “This has all had its amazing glow as I’ve decided this will be my last Olympics,” White said during a press conference on Feb. 5, 2022 (via ESPN). “I’ve given it my all, there have been some ups and downs on the way to get here. And with that, I feel I’ve got stronger and better.”

