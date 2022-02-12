Miller’s Shutout Leads Softball in Season Opening Victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State Head CoachTom Izzo. So, I told my team, the first thing I said (after) Malik brought it up to me: It wasn't pretty but it was gritty. I'm very disappointed in how we've played and our energy level (recently), and I was very proud of how we played at the energy level. We didn't play great. It was a crazy game. I'm anxious to look at some of these things that happened, but if they happened the way some of them said then I'm going to take my own personal action on my own players. But it was a crazy game. I thought we got after it on the floor more than we have in the last three games, we rebounded a little better, we made our free throws. I don't know, we still had some turnovers. We had trouble, they did a nice job on Max and Gabe and they, I thought, played hard, too. So, I still love Trayce Jackson, and Race Thompson, I think, is improving as much as anybody in the league, (he) just seems to be so much under control getting 14 rebounds. It really hurt losing Marcus [Bingham Jr.]. I know you won't believe this, but the first three was a designed play. Shows you how far the head coach has come. I told him last night and told him this morning, I said we are going to run the second play of the game. Give the kid credit, he knocked it down, but he got in foul trouble. Yet, he made a big play when, nine-minute mark I think, we're up three or four and he made that jump hook on the baseline. We were in foul trouble and found a way to just compete. Not pretty but it was gritty, so I'll take gritty over pretty, I guess.

