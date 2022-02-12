ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Miller’s Shutout Leads Softball in Season Opening Victory

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEESBURG, Fla. – The Michigan State softball team won its season opener on Friday morning, defeating Pittsburgh 1-0 at the Sleepy Hollow Softball Complex in Leesburg, Florida. Sophomore pitcher Ashley Miller tossed a gem in the circle, striking out 10 in a complete game shutout. Miller's 10 strikeouts...

msuspartans.com

Spartans Blank UConn, Earn Second Win of Opening Weekend

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Michigan State softball team earned its second shutout of the weekend on Saturday, defeated UConn by a final score of 6-0. Sophomore Ashley Miller threw her second complete game shutout of the weekend and sophomore Alexis Barroso drove in three runners for the Spartans. Miller...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

2022 Softball Players to Watch

• Posted 22-3 record, 1.71 ERA, 191 strikeouts; batted .571 with 36 RBIs. • Posted 24-1 record, 0.87 ERA, 337 strikeouts; reigning DJ Player of the Year. • Posted 4-2 record, 3.00 ERA, 35 strikeouts; batted .415 with 4 HR, 28 RBIs. Ellie Fryar, C, Jr., Pine Grove. • Batted...
BASEBALL
247Sports

Walkoff homers lift Tigers to two run-rule softball victories

AUBURN, Alabama – Freshman Bri Ellis, called on to pinch hit, was aggravated as she stood at the plate at Jane B. Moore Field. Auburn led St. John’s 7-0 in the fifth inning. With one runner, she could secure a run-rule victory with a hit. She did more than that. She drove a 1-2 pitch far over the left field fence for her first college home run and a 9-0 Auburn victory.
AUBURN, AL
msuspartans.com

Early Deficit Too Much in 7-3 Loss to Michigan

MSU (11-18-1, 5-15-0) scored a pair of power play goals less than a minute apart to get back into the game at 4-2 after allowing a pair of shorthanded breakaway tallies early in the five-minute major power play. Nash Nienhuis had two goals on the night – the first multiple-goal game of his career – and added an assist, while Dennis Cesana had a goal and an assist.
MICHIGAN STATE
fiusports.com

FIU Softball Wraps Up Opening Weekend’s Felsberg Invitational

MIAMI – The FIU softball dropped a pair of games to Tennessee on Saturday before rain halted play prior to the start of Sunday's action at this weekend's Felsberg Invitational, hosted by the Panthers at FIU Softball Stadium. Sunday's games between FIU and UNC Greensboro and Tennessee vs. Maryland...
MIAMI, FL
msuspartans.com

Post-Game Quotes vs. Indiana

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State Head CoachTom Izzo. So, I told my team, the first thing I said (after) Malik brought it up to me: It wasn't pretty but it was gritty. I'm very disappointed in how we've played and our energy level (recently), and I was very proud of how we played at the energy level. We didn't play great. It was a crazy game. I'm anxious to look at some of these things that happened, but if they happened the way some of them said then I'm going to take my own personal action on my own players. But it was a crazy game. I thought we got after it on the floor more than we have in the last three games, we rebounded a little better, we made our free throws. I don't know, we still had some turnovers. We had trouble, they did a nice job on Max and Gabe and they, I thought, played hard, too. So, I still love Trayce Jackson, and Race Thompson, I think, is improving as much as anybody in the league, (he) just seems to be so much under control getting 14 rebounds. It really hurt losing Marcus [Bingham Jr.]. I know you won't believe this, but the first three was a designed play. Shows you how far the head coach has come. I told him last night and told him this morning, I said we are going to run the second play of the game. Give the kid credit, he knocked it down, but he got in foul trouble. Yet, he made a big play when, nine-minute mark I think, we're up three or four and he made that jump hook on the baseline. We were in foul trouble and found a way to just compete. Not pretty but it was gritty, so I'll take gritty over pretty, I guess.
NBA
wucardinals.com

Baseball Picks up First Win in Doubleheader Split with Chowan

Murfreesboro, NC. – The Wheeling University Baseball team (1-4, 0-0) continued their stretch of spring trips when they headed to North Carolina for a three-game set with Chowan. They opened the weekend with their first win of the season as they split their Saturday doubleheader, losing game one 13-0 and coming back to win game two 10-9 in eight innings.
WHEELING, WV
College Media Network

UH softball starts season off strong at Houston Invitational

Houston softball opened its 2022 season going 4-1 over the weekend in the Houston Invitational, which featured UTSA, Texas Tech and Dayton. UH took both games against UTSA, split its pair of games against Texas Tech and crushed Dayton 14-1. Friday. UH made a strong statement to open its season,...
HOUSTON, TX
therecordlive.com

Lady Bears to Battle for Another Softball Title

Winning is a tradition in girls softball at Little Cypress-Mauriceville. The Lady Bears are expected to be a strong contender for a district championship again this year and to advance in the post season. Last year was another good one for the Lady Bears and Coach Dena Adkins. It was...
SPORTS
purduesports.com

Underclassmen Power Softball to Victory Over ECU

CONWAY, S.C.—The Purdue softball team improved to 3-0 on the season after scoring six runs between the fifth and sixth innings to take East Carolina (1-3), 9-6. The underclassmen led the Boilermaker victory, firing off three home runs and accounting for eight of the team's runs, along with seven RBI.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
msuspartans.com

Men's Tennis Splits Matches Against Louisville, Chicago State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's tennis split a pair of matches on Saturday, February 12, falling to Louisville by a 6-1 margin before coming back in the evening for a 5-2 win over Chicago State. The Spartans move to 7-2 overall, while Louisville becomes 4-4 and Chicago State...
EAST LANSING, MI
rattlerathletics.com

Softball Stretches Streak to Seven With Sunday Sweep

PORTLAND, Texas – On Saturday, it was a pair of offensive explosions that led to a pair of wins, but on Sunday, it was pitching and defense that lifted the St. Mary's Softball team to a pair of victories at the Javelina Invitational. The Rattlers (8-2) won their sixth...
PORTLAND, TX
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Pulls Away From Indiana For 76-61 Win

East Lansing, Mich. – Junior forward Malik Hall (Aurora, Ill./Sunrise Christian Academy [Kan.]) scored 18 points and had six rebounds as No. 17 Michigan State broke open a close game with a key second half en route to a 76-61 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center.
EAST LANSING, MI
rmucolonials.com

RMU Earns 8-0 Win In Five Innings Over Howard

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU softball team wrapped up play in the North Carolina A&T / Howard Round Robin Sunday with an 8-0 victory in five innings over Howard at the Aggie Softball Complex. The Colonials improve to 4-1 (.800) overall during the 2022 campaign. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED.
MOON, PA
Mysuncoast.com

Ocala speedskater makes history, wins gold in the 500m

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Erin Jackson made history on Sunday. She became the first black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. Jackson, 29, originally hails from Ocala, and for years, she has been commuting to Palmetto to train to get where she is today. Now, not...
OCALA, FL
Beaumont Enterprise

HS SOFTBALL: Coahoma takes season opener over Ballinger

BALLINGER – Makayla Calvio pitched a three-hitter to lead the Coahoma softball team to a 4-1 victory over Ballinger in Monday’s season opener. Christian Everett was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored for the Bulldogettes (1-0), who hosts Monahans for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Friday.
BALLINGER, TX

