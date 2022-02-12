ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biomarkers Market: New biomarkers could lead to urine test for preeclampsia

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Biomarkers Market by Types (Biomarker of Exposure & Diseases), Services (Sample Preparation, Assay Development, Biomarker Validation and Testing) and Application (Risk Assessment, Development of Molecular Diagnostic, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, Drug Formulation, Forensic Application, DNA Fingerprinting) - Global Opportunity Analysis...

atlantanews.net

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Grain Mill Products Market Size, Growth Factor, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Grain Mill Products Market by Product Type (Wheat, Rice, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global grain mill products industry was pegged at $655.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 830.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Wood Coatings Market to grow exponentially during 2020 to 2025, North America is driving the industry growth

According to the report, the global wood coatings market was over at $7.80 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $11.98 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Balsa Core Materials Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Region, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2025

Balsa Core Materials Market size is estimated to grow at a significant rate during 2018 to 2025. As per the report, Balsa Core Materials Market was over $199 million in 2017, and is projected to surpass $291 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for approximately 40% share in 2017.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | CVS Health, Albertsons, Rite Aid

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Albertsons, Rossmann, Rite Aid, Jean Coutu, Nepstar, China Nepstar Pharmacy Chain, Yifeng Pharmacy, Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical, Hunan Laobaixing Pharmacy Chain, Guangdong Dashenlin Pharmacy Chain, Jiangxi Kaixin People's Congress Pharmacy Chain, Chongqing Heping Pharmacy Chain, Liaoning Chengda Fangyuan Pharmaceutical Chain, Hubei Tongjitang Pharmacy & Chongqing Tongjitang Pharmacy Chain etc.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Speaker Amplifier Market is Projected to Reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to Register a CAGR of 7.6%

Speaker Amplifier Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $3.73 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Biological Organic Fertilizer Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.03% during 2020-2027 | Renub.com

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market will be US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027. Nowadays, in developing intensive agriculture globally application of chemical fertilizers is the most adopted system. However, the continuous long-term use of chemical fertilizer has led to many unexpected effects. Hence, biological organic fertilizers in recent years have been considered an alternative source for soil, water, and crop-contaminating chemical fertilizers to have the potential to enhance soil productivity and plant growth in a sustainable agriculture worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Oatmeal Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2027

Oatmeal Market is projected to reach $11.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.3% from during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players, key segments, driving factors along with restraints and future opportunities. Oatmeal are cereal grains obtained from oat plant, commonly...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market size is expected to reach USD 1,938.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for EVs in countries across the globe and need for improvement of manufacturing standards are other factors driving need for EV testing, inspection, and certification.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Polymer Binders Market To Reach USD 50.51 Billion By 2028

Growing global construction industry coupled with increasing per capita paint consumption in APAC is expected to stimulate market growth. The global Polymer Binders Market is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing global construction industry is a major factor affecting the demand for polymer binders. Based on statistics, by 2030, the volume of construction output is projected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion. China, U.S. and India are anticipated to be the major contributors and are likely to account for 57% of the global growth. Growing global technical textile industry is also likely to influence market growth. Increasing demand of technical textile from end-use industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, and geotextile among others are expected to drive market demand.
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

In-Person Learning Market to Reach $74.16Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.0-GR: Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for in-person learning and rising expenditure on obtaining quality education is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The factors such as rising disposable income and availability of convenient learning opportunities will provide lucrative opportunities to the forthcoming future. The growing awareness regarding the importance of education and rising government expenditure on the development of education infrastructure is anticipated to foster the growth of the in-person learning industry.
EDUCATION
atlantanews.net

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

HVAC Filters by Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, and Metal), Technology (Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, UV Filtration, HEPA, and Ionic Filtration), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Degradation of air...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Babynes Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, (2021-2030) | Key Player - Cyanamid India Ltd, Baby, Brezza Enterprises, LLC., Gerber Product Company, EZ Living, LLC.

Babynes is a beverage machine used to make formula from single use capsule for new born babies, infant and toddlers. Babynes beverage machine is user friendly and creates formula in less than one minute, these babynes machine uses single milk capsule with water and create one time serving for infants and toddlers. Babyness machine prepare formula at right temperature and with right dosage, this process is fast, hygienic and very easy. Capsules are available in 2 sizes and in 6 formulations; babynes machine has a chip inside that checks authenticity of capsules and prepares formulation in one touch within a minute. Babynes beverage machine gaining prominence among people as it prepares prefect formula in short time and convenient to use. These are prominent factor in growth of babynes market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Digital Textile Printing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Dispense, Sublimation, Pigments, and Others), and End Use (Clothing, Household, Technical Textiles, and Display & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Drone Camera Market Share, Statistics, Opportunities and Leading Players Report by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

The global drone camera market size is expected to reach USD 32.07 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Emergen Research. Technological enhancements in different industries and increased applications of drone camera in various sectors such as agriculture, defense, and media and entertainment are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.
MARKETS

