ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Asia Smart Education and Learning Market is expected to hit at $369.34 billion by 2030

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia smart education and learning market was estimated at $43.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit at $369.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

North America Luxury Furniture Market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022

The domestic sector contributed nearly 2/3rd to the North American luxury furniture market revenue in 2015. North America Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.The U.S. is the biggest luxury furniture market in North America, followed by Canada. Improving economic conditions throughout the region, have created favorable conditions for the growth of luxury furniture market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers across US, Canada and Mexico, coupled with the improving real estate sector, largely supplement the market growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Polymer Binders Market To Reach USD 50.51 Billion By 2028

Growing global construction industry coupled with increasing per capita paint consumption in APAC is expected to stimulate market growth. The global Polymer Binders Market is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing global construction industry is a major factor affecting the demand for polymer binders. Based on statistics, by 2030, the volume of construction output is projected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion. China, U.S. and India are anticipated to be the major contributors and are likely to account for 57% of the global growth. Growing global technical textile industry is also likely to influence market growth. Increasing demand of technical textile from end-use industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, and geotextile among others are expected to drive market demand.
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

Telecommuting Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, IBM, Corel, Tencent

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Telecommuting Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Microsoft, IBM, Lotus, WordPerfect, Corel, Huawei Cloud (Huawei), Alibaba, Tencent, Beijing Bytedance Network Technology, Kingsoft, Suning & Wuhan Chuxin Technology etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Car Modification Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | London Electric Cars, Zelectric Motors, Green Motors, Electro Automotive

The Latest Released Car Modification market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Car Modification market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Car Modification market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Zelectric Motors, Green Motors, Green Shed Conversions, London Electric Cars, Make Mine Electric, Canadian Electric Vehicles, Electro Automotive, Electric Vehicles of America, EV Source, DIYev & EV West.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Packaged Soup Market Projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Packaged Soup Market by Product Type, End User, Packaging, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global packaged soup market size was valued at $11,758.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Oil Spill Management Market Demand, Growth Analysis To Reach USD 197.49 Billion By 2028

Global Oil Spill Management Market size is expected to reach USD 197.49 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising demand for onshore and offshore drilling management solutions and services and increasing volumes of oil and gas transportation through pipelines and tankers, which sometimes results in oil spills and pipe ruptures, are driving market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Hair Grooming Tools Market is Going to Boom | Dyson, Revlon, Braun

The latest study released on the Global Hair Grooming Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Hair Grooming Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Technologies#Market Trends#Allied Market Research#Cagr
atlantanews.net

Rising demand from the food & beverage industry anticipated to drive the expansion of Aseptic Processing market in the forecast period 2021-2030

On the basis of packaging type, the carton segment dominated the aseptic packaging market growth in 2020. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Aseptic Processing Market by Packaging, Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global aseptic processing market size was valued at $73.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $133.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The pharmaceuticals segment held more than 60% of the global aseptic processing market share in 2020, and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Online in-flight shopping Market is projected to reach $825.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Online In-flight Shopping Market by Aircraft Type, Flight Type, and Shopping Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global online in-flight shopping market is growing rapidly since last few years owing to the increase in inclination...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market: Opportunities And Challenges

According to the new market research report "Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market by Type (DEET, Picaridin, IR 3535, P-Methane3,8 DIOL, DEPA), Concentration (Less than 10%, 10% to 50%, More Than 50%), Insect Type (Mosquitoes, Bugs, Ticks, Flies), End Application - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 884 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1,361 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 9.0%, in terms of value. The growing consumption of insect repellent products and increasing insect repellent manufacturers is driving the demand for the insect repellent active ingredients market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Digital Textile Printing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Dispense, Sublimation, Pigments, and Others), and End Use (Clothing, Household, Technical Textiles, and Display & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hotel Booking Engine Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Hotel Booking Engine Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hotel Booking Engine market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Food Traceability Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Function, production, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2028

The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Babynes Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, (2021-2030) | Key Player - Cyanamid India Ltd, Baby, Brezza Enterprises, LLC., Gerber Product Company, EZ Living, LLC.

Babynes is a beverage machine used to make formula from single use capsule for new born babies, infant and toddlers. Babynes beverage machine is user friendly and creates formula in less than one minute, these babynes machine uses single milk capsule with water and create one time serving for infants and toddlers. Babyness machine prepare formula at right temperature and with right dosage, this process is fast, hygienic and very easy. Capsules are available in 2 sizes and in 6 formulations; babynes machine has a chip inside that checks authenticity of capsules and prepares formulation in one touch within a minute. Babynes beverage machine gaining prominence among people as it prepares prefect formula in short time and convenient to use. These are prominent factor in growth of babynes market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Industrial Flooring Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Material (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and Others), and End User Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation & Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Emergen Research

The global radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy