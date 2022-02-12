Asia Smart Education and Learning Market is expected to hit at $369.34 billion by 2030

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Dispense, Sublimation, Pigments, and Others), and End Use (Clothing, Household, Technical Textiles, and Display & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Comments / 0