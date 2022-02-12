ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Surgical Microscopes Market Size, Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook And Forecast 2022-2028

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Microscopes Market by Application (Dentistry, ENT, Gynecology & Urology, Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Oncology, Ophthalmology and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries), End-user (Hospitals and Outpatient facility) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market size is expected to reach USD 1,938.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for EVs in countries across the globe and need for improvement of manufacturing standards are other factors driving need for EV testing, inspection, and certification.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Biological Organic Fertilizer Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.03% during 2020-2027 | Renub.com

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market will be US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027. Nowadays, in developing intensive agriculture globally application of chemical fertilizers is the most adopted system. However, the continuous long-term use of chemical fertilizer has led to many unexpected effects. Hence, biological organic fertilizers in recent years have been considered an alternative source for soil, water, and crop-contaminating chemical fertilizers to have the potential to enhance soil productivity and plant growth in a sustainable agriculture worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Food Traceability Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Function, production, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2028

The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue & Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2028 | Emergen Research

The global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing technological advancements for better data accuracy will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rapid technological advancements in the defense sector are resulting in development and deployment of more innovative solutions and systems and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of smaller unmanned surveillance systems is expected to lead to incline in demand for electronic parts and components being used in ISR missions. Effective data integration combined with multi-level comparable analysis to improve accuracy of data and management is expected to open up new opportunities in the market in the near future.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Oil Spill Management Market Demand, Growth Analysis To Reach USD 197.49 Billion By 2028

Global Oil Spill Management Market size is expected to reach USD 197.49 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising demand for onshore and offshore drilling management solutions and services and increasing volumes of oil and gas transportation through pipelines and tankers, which sometimes results in oil spills and pipe ruptures, are driving market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Polypropylene Compound Market Size, Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2021-2028

The global PP compound market size reached USD 17.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for long-fiber PP compound and increasing adoption of lightweight materials are some of the major factors driving global PP compound market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by increasing demand for PP compound due to rapid growth of end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, textile, and construction.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Flooring Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Material (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and Others), and End User Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation & Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
CONSTRUCTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Zeiss
atlantanews.net

The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Intent-Based Networking Market Analysis of Effective Business Strategies 2022 to 2028

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities across the globe. The situation is changing quickly with widespread impacts. The ongoing spread of the COVID-19 has become one of the major threats to the global economy, and is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities across the globe. The "new normal" that includes social distancing and working from home has created challenges with daily activities, regular work, needs, and supplies causing delayed initiatives and missed opportunities. COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and to make short-term decisions with long-term implications. An increase in penetration of wireless and cloud technology in various industries is expected to register a gradual increase, owing to various contributing factors such as the availability of novel products and a rise in awareness toward automation.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

In-Mold Labels Market Size & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2028

The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Balsa Core Materials Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Region, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2025

Balsa Core Materials Market size is estimated to grow at a significant rate during 2018 to 2025. As per the report, Balsa Core Materials Market was over $199 million in 2017, and is projected to surpass $291 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for approximately 40% share in 2017.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Microscopes#Market Growth#Forecasting#Allied Market Research#Ent#Gynecology Urology#Accu Scope Inc#Alltion#Wuzhou Rrb Co Ltd#Alcon Laboratories Inc#Olympus Corporation#Leica#Arri Ag#Takagi Seiko Co
atlantanews.net

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2022

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Fabrics, Leather, Composites, and Others), Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, and HCV) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

India Cold Chain Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.66% during 2021-2027 | Renub.com

The report published by Renub Research, titled "India Cold Chain Market Size, Share, Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the India Cold Chain Market is expected to reach US$ 53.07 Billion by 2027. The Indians have long curbed the enormous losses of perishable foodstuffs and initiated cold storage and cold transport facilities within the vicinities of the farms. Hence, the cold chain is integrated into the logistic processes of most of the companies and has a significant market share in cold chain logistics of perishable products (fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, dairy products). Moreover, with the changing lifestyles and demand for processed foods, the cold chain has become the need of the hour.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size, Major Key Players 2021, Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Development Plans, Global Share, Forecast to 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028. Currently, rising geopolitical tensions among countries and increasing Chinese actions are propelling various countries to modernize military technology using AI. Integrating AI will enable countries to conduct better surveillance in order to detect and prevent threats. Similarly, AI technology can be used to process a large amount of data and facilitate better decision-making during times of conflict. These are some major factors driving growth of the global AI for military market revenue.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Oatmeal Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2027

Oatmeal Market is projected to reach $11.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.3% from during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players, key segments, driving factors along with restraints and future opportunities. Oatmeal are cereal grains obtained from oat plant, commonly...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Collagen Peptides Market : Global Outlook, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the report "Collagen Peptides Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Form (Dry and Liquid) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Collagen Peptides Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 631 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 828 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing applications in the food & beverage sector including functional foods, therapeutic food, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and beverages. Consumers have started opting for healthy diets, owing to the increasing awareness about health & wellness, and changing lifestyles. Collagen peptides are being used in various food and beverage products as an ingredient because of their versatile nature.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy