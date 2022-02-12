Remote Sensing Software Market to Reach $2.60 Billion by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Whey Protein Market was valued at USD 9,552.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.75 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Whey protein is a soluble component of milk that is rich in amino acids, minerals, vitamins, lactose, and glycomacropeptides. The most important functional characteristic of this product is that it can solve in a wide range of pH. Since it has unique characteristics, it is used widely in the food industry for the preparation vary types of cheeses and industrial bread. Studies have shown that whey protein plays an important role in improving public health and body strength. Also, there have been studies about the beneficial effects of whey protein on human health and the prevention of metabolic disease, which shows positive results. For instance, research published in 2019 upon the efficacy of whey protein supplements on athletes supported the fact that WPS acted as an ergogenic aid on the athletes' sports performance and recovery.

