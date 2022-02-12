ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remote Sensing Software Market to Reach $2.60 Billion by 2027

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

According to the report, the global remote sensing software industry garnered $976.00 million in 2019, and is expected to generate $2.60 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027. Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7597. Advancements in remote sensing technologies, need for remote sensing data in various...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Automotive Semiconductor Market Projected to reach $113.94 billion by 2030

The global automotive semiconductor market was valued at $37.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $113.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030. Semiconductors are special type of electronic components that possess the property to transfer electricity through them under certain conditions. Semiconductors...
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Luminaire and Lighting Control Market Size is Expected to Reach $130.56 billion by 2030

As per the study published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Luminaire and Lighting Control Market by Product (Luminaire and Lighting Control), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Light (LED, Halogen, Fluorescent, HID, and Others), Technology (Wired and Wireless), and Application (Indoor and Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market is expected to witness remarkable growth from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Whey Protein Market Projected To Reach $19.75 Billion By 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Whey Protein Market was valued at USD 9,552.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.75 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Whey protein is a soluble component of milk that is rich in amino acids, minerals, vitamins, lactose, and glycomacropeptides. The most important functional characteristic of this product is that it can solve in a wide range of pH. Since it has unique characteristics, it is used widely in the food industry for the preparation vary types of cheeses and industrial bread. Studies have shown that whey protein plays an important role in improving public health and body strength. Also, there have been studies about the beneficial effects of whey protein on human health and the prevention of metabolic disease, which shows positive results. For instance, research published in 2019 upon the efficacy of whey protein supplements on athletes supported the fact that WPS acted as an ergogenic aid on the athletes' sports performance and recovery.
BUSINESS
The Press

Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
The Press

Global Gesture Recognition Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Gesture Recognition - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services Market Size Is Forecast To Reach USD 10.97 Billion By 2028

The global remote cardiac monitoring services market size is forecast to reach USD 10.97 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), increasing incidence of obesity, lower cost of remote monitoring and rising geriatric population. Due to the rise in the rate of occurrence of CVD, remote cardiac monitoring services are becoming increasingly relevant in the healthcare sector.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Packaged Soup Market Projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Packaged Soup Market by Product Type, End User, Packaging, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global packaged soup market size was valued at $11,758.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Remote Sensing Software#Market Research#Cagr#Download Sample Report#Isr#Gps
atlantanews.net

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2022

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Fabrics, Leather, Composites, and Others), Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, and HCV) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online Book Services Market Unidentified Segments - The Biggest Opportunity Of 2022

The latest study released on the Global Online Book Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Book Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
atlantanews.net

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Homewares Market is estimated to reach $2,028.68 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing demand for advanced, smart and elegant home appliances and furniture are expected to escalate the demand for homewares products. Increase in spending for home decoration and improvement practices owing to growing disposable income specially in emerging economies including China, India and Brazil, are anticipated to contribute toward the homewares market growth during the forecast period. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Homewares Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,"The global homewares market size is expected to reach $2,028.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Oil Spill Management Market Demand, Growth Analysis To Reach USD 197.49 Billion By 2028

Global Oil Spill Management Market size is expected to reach USD 197.49 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising demand for onshore and offshore drilling management solutions and services and increasing volumes of oil and gas transportation through pipelines and tankers, which sometimes results in oil spills and pipe ruptures, are driving market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Product Development Strategies by Prominent Players: Bae Systems PLC, Flarm Technology Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp

The airborne collision avoidance system came into existence to reduce the risk of mid-air collisions or near mid-air collisions between aircrafts. This system is based on secondary surveillance radar (SSR) transponder signals. It uses the mode S & C transponders of nearby aircrafts, thereby tracking their altitude and range and provides this information to the pilots. However, this system works only if the other aircraft is equipped with the system or else it will not report any details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Hotel Booking Engine Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Hotel Booking Engine Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hotel Booking Engine market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Speaker Amplifier Market is Projected to Reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to Register a CAGR of 7.6%

Speaker Amplifier Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $3.73 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

North America Luxury Furniture Market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022

The domestic sector contributed nearly 2/3rd to the North American luxury furniture market revenue in 2015. North America Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.The U.S. is the biggest luxury furniture market in North America, followed by Canada. Improving economic conditions throughout the region, have created favorable conditions for the growth of luxury furniture market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers across US, Canada and Mexico, coupled with the improving real estate sector, largely supplement the market growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Server Migration Service Market Current Status and Future Prospects | Amazon, Huawei, Alibaba, Cleo

Latest survey on Server Migration Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Server Migration Service to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2022 and forecasted till 2028*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Server Migration Service market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Amazon, Huawei, Microsoft, Assistanz Networks, Alibaba, Tencent, Orange Business Services, Cleo, Eplexity, Fingent & Brillio.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Transportation Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Oracle, IBM, eLogii, Snappii

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Transportation Management Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Transportation Management Software market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Transportation Management Software industry as...
SOFTWARE

