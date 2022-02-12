ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Data Center Switch Market is Projected to Reach $28,709.2 Million by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 10.1%

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData Center Switch Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global data center switch market size was valued at $12,865.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $28,709.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Babynes Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, (2021-2030) | Key Player - Cyanamid India Ltd, Baby, Brezza Enterprises, LLC., Gerber Product Company, EZ Living, LLC.

Babynes is a beverage machine used to make formula from single use capsule for new born babies, infant and toddlers. Babynes beverage machine is user friendly and creates formula in less than one minute, these babynes machine uses single milk capsule with water and create one time serving for infants and toddlers. Babyness machine prepare formula at right temperature and with right dosage, this process is fast, hygienic and very easy. Capsules are available in 2 sizes and in 6 formulations; babynes machine has a chip inside that checks authenticity of capsules and prepares formulation in one touch within a minute. Babynes beverage machine gaining prominence among people as it prepares prefect formula in short time and convenient to use. These are prominent factor in growth of babynes market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Narrow Body Aircraft to Grow at 13.1-GR During 2020-2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Type, Aircraft, and Connectivity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global in flight entertainment and connectivity market was valued at $4.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Biological Organic Fertilizer Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.03% during 2020-2027 | Renub.com

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market will be US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027. Nowadays, in developing intensive agriculture globally application of chemical fertilizers is the most adopted system. However, the continuous long-term use of chemical fertilizer has led to many unexpected effects. Hence, biological organic fertilizers in recent years have been considered an alternative source for soil, water, and crop-contaminating chemical fertilizers to have the potential to enhance soil productivity and plant growth in a sustainable agriculture worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

Brazil Tire Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.25% from 2021 to 2027 | Renub.com

According to the report by Renub Research, titled "Brazil Tire Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the Brazil Tire Market Size reached US$ 6.29 Billion in 2021. Brazil is home to one of the most pre-eminent automotive markets, including tire is the significant component of a vehicle interacting with the road. In terms of annual new registrations, the characteristics of tires mainly influence the performance of a vehicle. Tires affect a vehicle's traction, handling, ride comfort, and fuel consumption. A tire is a ring-shaped component surrounding a wheel's rim to transfer the vehicle's weight from the axle into the wheel to the ground and provide traction on the surface.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Learning and Educational Toys Market Projected to Experience Revenue Boost to Cross $81.3 billion by 2021-2030 | Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games

The learning and education toys market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the benefits associated with the learning and educational toys that helps to enhance skills and learning of the children. This in turn has propelled the growth of the overall learning and educational market.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Japan E-commerce Payment Market to Grow at CAGR of 7% from 2022-2026 | Renub.com

According to the report by Renub Research, titled "Japan E-commerce Payment Market Forecast 2021-2026, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the Japan E-commerce Payment Market Size is projected to reach US$ 297.87 Billion by 2026. E-Commerce payment importance is growing in Japan modern economy. It implements a commodity way for consumers to acquire goods and services through electronic means as they are easy, quick, and convenient. E-Payment is a method that provides tools for the payment of services or goods carried on the internet. It is the ease of transaction processing in e-commerce between consumers and sellers. Japan e-commerce market presents an opportunity for international merchants to E-court an audience with money to spend and an appetite for consumer electronics and fashion.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2022

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Fabrics, Leather, Composites, and Others), Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, and HCV) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Cagr#Access Complete Report#Swot
atlantanews.net

Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market 2021 | Global Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Revenue Growth Development with Top Countries Forecast to 2028

The global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market size reached USD 423.7 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market revenue growth include increased focus on space explorations and private initiatives to facilitate space transportation. Increasing focus on launching high-altitude balloons for space tourism, as well as astronomy among a number of enthusiasts is expected to propel revenue growth of the global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market between 2021 and 2028.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

India Cold Chain Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.66% during 2021-2027 | Renub.com

The report published by Renub Research, titled "India Cold Chain Market Size, Share, Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the India Cold Chain Market is expected to reach US$ 53.07 Billion by 2027. The Indians have long curbed the enormous losses of perishable foodstuffs and initiated cold storage and cold transport facilities within the vicinities of the farms. Hence, the cold chain is integrated into the logistic processes of most of the companies and has a significant market share in cold chain logistics of perishable products (fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, dairy products). Moreover, with the changing lifestyles and demand for processed foods, the cold chain has become the need of the hour.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Piping System and Piping Spools New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Piping System and Piping Spools Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, and Others), and End-user (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Offshore, Shipbuilding, & Marine, Chemical and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Polymer Binders Market To Reach USD 50.51 Billion By 2028

Growing global construction industry coupled with increasing per capita paint consumption in APAC is expected to stimulate market growth. The global Polymer Binders Market is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing global construction industry is a major factor affecting the demand for polymer binders. Based on statistics, by 2030, the volume of construction output is projected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion. China, U.S. and India are anticipated to be the major contributors and are likely to account for 57% of the global growth. Growing global technical textile industry is also likely to influence market growth. Increasing demand of technical textile from end-use industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, and geotextile among others are expected to drive market demand.
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 Report

The global optical communication and networking equipment market size is expected to reach USD 34.47 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed network connectivity, increasing usage of smartphones and network connected devices, as well as increasing number of Internet users. These factors are further boosting adoption of optical communication and networking equipment, owing to increasing focus of companies on wavelength transmission of network connection.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Drone Payload Market 2022-2030: Actionable Strategy & Insights Drone Payload Market

As the world goes in quarantine and social-distancing has become a necessity with corona pandemic, various measures have been taken to fulfill basic needs of humans. The medical sector is facing a lot of troubles as the number of cases has been increasing day-by-day and keeping up with the enough supply of necessary equipment and medicines is becoming difficult. Among various measures taken by hospitals and government, utilizing drone payloads for supplying medicines, transferring tests and specimens, and spreading disinfectants has become a new way to facilitate operations. From India to Canada and the U.S., the governments and tech firms have been developing drones that can carry loads and travel up to certain distance to speed up medical and healthcare processes. The market for drone payload is gaining momentum. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone payload market is expected to generate $7.01 billion by 2022. Following are some of the activities taking place across the world.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Balsa Core Materials Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Region, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2025

Balsa Core Materials Market size is estimated to grow at a significant rate during 2018 to 2025. As per the report, Balsa Core Materials Market was over $199 million in 2017, and is projected to surpass $291 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for approximately 40% share in 2017.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Microsoft, Google, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Verizon (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Atos (France),Avaya (United States),BT Group plc (United Kingdom),West Corporation (United States),Polycom, Inc. (United States),Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom)
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market size is expected to reach USD 1,938.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for EVs in countries across the globe and need for improvement of manufacturing standards are other factors driving need for EV testing, inspection, and certification.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Oil Spill Management Market Demand, Growth Analysis To Reach USD 197.49 Billion By 2028

Global Oil Spill Management Market size is expected to reach USD 197.49 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising demand for onshore and offshore drilling management solutions and services and increasing volumes of oil and gas transportation through pipelines and tankers, which sometimes results in oil spills and pipe ruptures, are driving market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy