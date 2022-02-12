Prep girls basketball: Colfax beats Elk Mound, closes in on Dunn-St. Croix title

COLFAX — The Colfax and Elk Mound girls basketball teams entered their Friday game at Colfax High School with identical conference records, and the Vikings took a big step toward a Dunn-St. Croix title with a 50-29 victory over the Mounders.

The win gives the Vikings a one-game lead over Elk Mound and Durand in the Dunn-St. Croix with two games left to play.

"I told them all week," Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said, "we have to make sure we come ready to play."

She also indicated pride in her team’s defensive ability to effectively limit Elk Mound's top scorers. The Vikings held every Mounder in single digits in the points column. Sarauer credited her bench with some good play, too, naming Jeanette Hydukovich, Aynsley Olson, and Molly Heidorn as significant contributors.

Emilee Burcham-Scofield led the scoring for Colfax with 17 points; Tori Blaskowski led Elk Mound with her nine points.

It took four minutes for Elk Mound to score, with the drought ending thanks to a free throw from Ellie Schiszik. The visiting Mounders put another two points on the scoreboard thanks to Olivia Schreiber. Given the pressure Colfax applied defensively, it was obvious, as Sauerer said after the game, "we didn't want to share (the conference championship)."

The Mounders struggled to get shots to fall from the outset, and trailed by 16 points at halftime. But they seemed to find a spark from Schiszik thanks to an early three-point shot in the second half. Elk Mound held Colfax scoreless for over a minute.

The Vikings found the Mounders attempting to chip away at their lead, but found some fresh energy from their bench to take an 18-point lead into the final three minutes. A pair of free throws from Jillian Bowe with two minutes on the clock gave the Vikings a 23-point lead. All that remained was for Colfax to hang onto the ball.

The Vikings can clinch at least share of the conference title with a win over Elmwood/Plum City on Monday. They face the Wolves again on Thursday in their regular-season finale.