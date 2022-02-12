ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Burrow’s ability, leadership can get Bengals 1st Super Bowl

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The Cincinnati Bengals found unexpected success this...

firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
WKRC

Here's what Rams QB Stafford said to Bengals QB Burrow after the Super Bowl ended

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford led a thrilling come-from-behind rally to lift the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl LVI championship over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It was his first title after 13 seasons in the NFL, a career in which he hadn't ever won a single playoff game until this season.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
#Burrow#American Football#Bengals 1st Super Bowl#The Cincinnati Bengals
Kupp’s late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NFL
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN analyst makes horrifying comparison for Joe Burrow's career trajectory

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the NFL by storm this season, especially in the postseason. But Burrow has consistently been beaten up throughout his career. The Bengals have had issues on the offensive line for each of Burrow’s first two seasons. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that Burrow could be on the Andrew Luck track if the Bengals can’t fix their issues on the offensive front.
NFL
Super Bowl
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes hilarious jab at Joe Burrow's fashion taste

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
NFL

