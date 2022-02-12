Burrow’s ability, leadership can get Bengals 1st Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford led a thrilling come-from-behind rally to lift the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl LVI championship over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It was his first title after 13 seasons in the NFL, a career in which he hadn't ever won a single playoff game until this season.
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Sometime a few days before Super Bowl Week, when the Bengals got a bit of a break before everything ramped up and the team headed to California, Joe Burrow watched "A Football Life: Kurt Warner." As Burrow marinated on Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles...
Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the NFL by storm this season, especially in the postseason. But Burrow has consistently been beaten up throughout his career. The Bengals have had issues on the offensive line for each of Burrow’s first two seasons. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that Burrow could be on the Andrew Luck track if the Bengals can’t fix their issues on the offensive front.
Companies are shelling out millions of dollars for Super Bowl ads, and social media seems unimpressed. The overall advertising strategy this year was to offer fun or...
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an uncertain situation at the quarterback position in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, and they may try to replace the future Hall of Famer with another star. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Bucs are...
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
Odell Beckham Jr. responded to Drake's colossal Super Bowl bet that features the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver going over 62.5 receiving yards and scoring at least one touchdown on Friday. Beckham says he's going to do his best to help out the Toronto rapper. "Man," Beckham responded with a...
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reportedly told Tua Tagovailoa prior to the team’s final 2021 preseason game that it was trying to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen offered that bit of information during the network’s Super Bowl preview. “Sources say that...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
Joe Burrow has had the world talking about his pre- and post-game outfits during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run, showing up to games and press conferences in flashy attire. It’s a fun story and has garnered a lot of attention on social media, giving fans plenty to talk about.
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals weren’t supposed to even reach the Super Bowl. After falling short of winning it all, the second-year quarterback thinks this is just the beginning for his young squad. Burrow was vocal on Cincinnati’s future after their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, predicting...
