Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser has been sentenced to three years in prison and handed a huge $14.5 million fine. Bowser was the face of Nintendo ROM hacker group Team Xecuter, a team known for developing and selling modchips. He was arrested back in October 2020 and taken to trial in the US to face 11 felony counts including money laundering and wire fraud. Originally Bowser only pled guilty to two counts: ‘conspiracy to circumvent technological measures and to traffic in circumvention devices’ but since then more news and evidence has come to light about other things he was involved in, none of which had anything to do with a princess.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO