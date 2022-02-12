ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Starting Prices Lower Than Average US New Cars

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelley Blue Book reports that the average price of a new car in the USA is $47,077 which is higher than the $45,000 price of a base Tesla Model 3. In California the Tesla Model 3 gets about $5750 in incentive discounts. Growth in used vehicle values is expected...

www.nextbigfuture.com

Comments / 40

Di Du
2d ago

I owned one and when it run it work fine. If there is any issues like software, replacing parts then you need a second car. SO STRESS AND HEADACHE. STAY FAR AWAY IF I WERE YOU.

Reply
8
Rabid Redneck
2d ago

I bet that doesn't include a four thousand dollar charging station and 2800 dollar for installation now does it

Reply(8)
6
Kenneth Doran
1d ago

let's see now hmmnnn, a tried and true dependable unlimited range combustion car or an unreliable piece of garbage that the doors fall off, has to be plugged into an electric source every single day, has proven unreliable, especially in locations above the 40th. parraell, has to be parked outside of a garage due to fire Hazzard and the feds have just outlawed human flatulence sound reproduction? hhhmmnnn, I'll have to sleep on that one..

Reply
3
Fortune

Polestar’s debut Super Bowl ad attacks Elon Musk, but 1 big disadvantage puts the Chinese EV brand far behind Tesla

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. During its $7 million Super Bowl ad, a little-known electric vehicle brand called Polestar took aim at incumbent Tesla and traditional player Volkswagen, bragging in its 30-second spot that the brand has “no conquering Mars” ambitions and “no Dieselgate” scandal—referring to Elon Musk’s space ambitions and VW’s 2015 emissions fraud debacle.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
State
California State
Miami Herald

Can GM Keep Up with Tesla and Ford ?

Demand for electric vehicles is strong despite a still tiny market share. In addition to infrastructure, most EV manufacturers agree that whoever is able to produce quickly and sufficiently on a large scale has a good chance of entering consumer garages. In the United States, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Volkswagen Threatens Tesla's Throne in Electric Vehicles

There's a bug in Elon Musk's rearview mirror. Musk's company Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report led the worldwide electric vehicle market in 2021 with a 14% share, according to the research firm Canalys, but Volkswagen (VWAGY) was right behind it. Sales of the Model Y started in the...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y vehicles spotted leaving Giga Texas site in car carriers

Tesla Model Y vehicles were spotted leaving Giga Texas on car carriers recently. The sighting hints that Tesla’s goal to deliver Giga Texas-made Model Ys to customers by the end of the first quarter is going according to plan. At the last earnings call, Tesla announced that Giga Texas...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

Fisker to start reservations for second EV, with production slated for November

Fisker Inc. FSR, +2.96% said Tuesday it is opening up reservations for its second electric vehicle, a compact, "urban" five-passenger EV starting at $29,900. Production of the Fisker Pear will start in November, the company said. The car would join the Fisker Ocean, a luxury compact SUV also scheduled to debut later in the year. Foxconn Technology Group is building the Pear in one of the manufacturing deals Fisker inked last year. Fisker has outsourced production and keeps a tight rein on design and interfaces in a strategy Wall Street has dubbed the "Apple of autos." Shares of Fisker have lost nearly 37% in the past 12 months, contrasting with gains of around 14% for the S&P 500 index.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Project PEAR: US-built Fisker EV promised in 2024 with $29,900 price tag

Affordable electric vehicles are still hard to come by but Fisker wants to change all that with a new model code-named Project PEAR. The EV startup on Tuesday opened the reservation process for the PEAR and announced a starting price of just $29,990—before incentives and before a destination charge. Reservations require a $250 deposit for the first vehicle and $100 for subsequent vehicles.
CARS
Carscoops

Elon Musk Admits Tesla Botched Launch Of Facelifted Model X

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has acknowledged that the automaker “dropped the ball” with the launch of the facelifted Model X. Tesla shut down the production line for the Model X at its Fremont factory in December 2020 to prepare for the launch of the facelifted variant. It wasn’t until October 2021 that the first updated Model Xs reached the hands of customers and even now, it is only customers in the U.S. that are receiving new Model Xs.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Fisker Opens Reservations For $29,900 PEAR Electric Vehicle

The all-new Fisker Ocean SUV isn't expected to arrive until at least the end of the 2022. However, the startup electric automaker has already opened reservations for its second product, the PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), which it says will come to market in 2024. The Fisker PEAR is a...
CARS
topgear.com

Fisker’s next car will be an ‘urban EV’ that costs less than $30k

Last week Fisker announced that its upcoming Ocean SUV will cost from £34,990 in the UK. Deliveries for that car won’t begin until later this year, but Henrik has already announced his next project…. Say hello to the intriguingly-named ‘PEAR’ – the Personal Electric Automotive Revolution. Retrofuturistic much?...
CARS
Top Speed

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Has Been Spotted And It Seems To Be Going After Tesla

Tesla enjoyed its supremacy in the electric car market for quite a while. But, things will change in the future as more and more automakers are starting to add electric cars to their lineup. Hyundai, for example, started by offering the Ioniq 5, and will continue with a series of other models using the same "Ioniq" nomenclature. Right now, we know that the Ioniq 6 will follow, but Hyundai plans to transform the "Ioniq" into a sub-brand in the near future.
CARS
International Business Times

EV-maker Polestar's Ad Ribbing Musk Most Popular At Super Bowl

Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Polestar's ad taking a potshot at rivals Tesla and Volkswagen topped the list of the most popular commercials during Super Bowl LVI, new data on Monday showed. The 30-second ad by the electric-car maker performed roughly 23 times better than other commercials aired during the game, according to...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla ‘Dropped the Ball’ on Model X

Elon Musk says the automaker "dropped the ball badly" when it comes to introducing an updated but not completely redesigned version of the Model X. Tesla began building the updated version of the SUV, which costs over $100,000 and is in its sixth year of production, in October 2021, after giving a similar update to the Model S.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Tesla sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January -CPCA

BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday. Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December. Chinese EV makers Nio Inc delivered 9,652...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Volvo Borrows Tesla Manufacturing Techniques For New EVs

There's no question Tesla has changed the automotive industry. It's important to understand this wasn't done with all-electric vehicles alone, but also how those vehicles communicate with a central "hive," like over-the-air updates, and how they're manufactured. Tesla's mega casting technique for large aluminum body components is an ideal example. And, very soon, Volvo intends to do the same.
BUSINESS

