As the world continues to adjust to pandemic life, it's now considered normal to have to get tested before attending gatherings. The current problem with this adaptation is that COVID-19 tests are nowhere to be found, and the government's solution is to allow one set of four tests to be ordered per household. While this sounds like an apt solution, college students living in dorms and off-campus housing filled with roommates are finding the four per household deal falls short.

SONOMA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO