Shaun White has his eye on a fourth gold medal at his last Winter Olympics. But he's also feeling a different kind of pressure back home regarding his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev. Throughout his fifth and final Winter Games, the professional snowboarder has shown his TikTok followers what goes on behind the scenes at the prestigious sports event. Apart from showing fans the Olympic Village food and a glimpse into his competition prep, Shaun has also answered questions from curious folks. One in particular caught his attention and it read: “Did Nina get to go with you to cheer you on there?”

