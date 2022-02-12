ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mark Wahlberg: I've embraced getting older

The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg is...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Mark Wahlberg 'would love' to play this role in Tom Brady movie

Mark Wahlberg already knows who he'd want to play in the inevitable Tom Brady biopic, and it isn't who you'd expect. Despite Brady choosing Wahlberg as the actor he'd want to play as him in a movie, the Dorchester, Mass. native would rather a role as Brady's longtime New England Patriots head coach.
NFL
ComicBook

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Hasn't Played a Superhero

Mark Wahlberg is speaking up about why he hasn't yet played a superhero character in any of the major superhero movie franchises currently ruling the box office. After all, Mark Wahlberg's name is synonymous with action movie glory, as the actor has made a career out of playing badass tough guys onscreen. And yet, out of the dozens of superhero roles that he's either been fan-casted for or actually approached to play, Wahlberg has never felt the draw to play one. So why not?
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

Mark Wahlberg Becomes a Catholic Priest in Trailer for 'Father Stu'

"We've all been wrong… and we've all done some wrong… but He came to forgive us." Sony Pictures has revealed the official trailer for an inspirational, uplifting drama titled Father Stu, marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Rosalind Ross (who is Mel Gibson's wife). The movie follows the life of Father Stuart Long, an amateur boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people on his journey from self-destruction to redemption. After surviving a terrible motorcycle accident, he wonders if his second chance can be used to help others find their way, leading him to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church, Father Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way. Written for the screen and directed by Ross, and starring Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg as Father Stu, along with Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz. This looks sappy and the song in this trailer is such a cliche choice, though American audiences will eat it up. All the footage in this trailer is not that great.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Celebrates One Student’s Hardwork and Achievements

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a special high school senior’s hard work in his latest Instagram video. This student is going to Stanford!. Mark Wahlberg enjoys celebrating the achievements of the next generation. In his latest Instagram post, the businessman is congratulating Sammy Mohammed, a high-school senior, on his accomplishments.
EDUCATION
The Superficial

Mark Wahlberg Net Worth: Income, House, Assets, Businesses

Mark Wahlberg has built an empire in his name, where he started his career being a part of his elder brother’s music band named “New Kids On The Block” when he was just 13 years old. He then later went on to become a famous rapper, actor, producer, and businessman. This multitalented celebrity has won many accolades in his name and has amassed a big pile of bucks. So, if you are out looking for Mark Wahlberg’s net worth, then you have stumbled to the right place.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson's Inspirational Drama FATHER STU

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming inspirational drama titled Father Stu, which stars Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson. The film is based on a true story, and it’s described as an “unflinchingly honest, funny and ultimately uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood
Talking With Tami

New Movie: ‘Uncharted’ Starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg

There’s a new action film coming out and it looks really good! Nathan Drake(Tom Holland) and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. Uncharted hits theaters on February 18th, see the trailer inside and my pr package that arrived yesterday!
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Shares Throwback Family Photo of His ‘Valentines’

Today is a great day to tell that special someone or someones what they mean to you. Mark Wahlberg knows what Valentine’s Day is all about. The actor is almost always busy doing one thing or another. He is one of those celebrities that seems to be doing everything and is everywhere at the same time. While he usually posts updates from the gym, business meetings, a UFC fight, or another side hustle or big event, Wahlberg took some time to slow down and post about the ones he loves.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Kevin Hart Says He Refuses to Work Out With The Rock and Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Hart is in great shape, as his workout posts on Instagram and fitness webseries on YouTube can all attest. But when it comes to his actual training, the comedian prefers to fly solo, despite some of his buffest fellow celebrities offering to be a gym buddy. In a recent conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Hart explained why he flat-out refused to work out with Mark Wahlberg while they were filming the upcoming Netflix original movie Me Time together.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Press

Meadow & AJ Reunite in ‘Sopranos’-Themed Chevy Super Bowl Spot (VIDEO)

Chevrolet woke up this morning and chose nostalgia for its Super Bowl LVI ad as the company paid homage to one of TV’s most iconic series: The Sopranos. Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler reprise their roles as Meadow and AJ Soprano in the Big Game spot for Chevrolet’s first-ever all-electric Chevy Silverado. The ad plays out much like the opening title sequence of HBO‘s late ’90s/early ’00s which originally featured James Gandolfini‘s Tony Soprano driving into New Jersey.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Mark Wahlberg reveals his thoughts on cancel culture

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Special Episode With Eric Andre After Joe Gatto’s Exit

The Impractical Jokers are setting their sights on a special episode return following the news that series regular Joe Gatto would exit the long-running truTV favorite. An all-new supersized episode of the prank show will play across TBS, TNT, and truTV on Saturday, April 2 fThis is a first-time event for the hilarious hidden camera series which usually runs solely on truTV.
TV SHOWS
The Press

Chris Pine to make directional debut with Poolman

Chris Pine is set to make his directional debut. The 41-year-old actor will star in and direct the upcoming flick 'Poolman', Deadline reports. Hollywood legends Danny DeVito, 77, and Annette Bening, 63, are also joining the 'Star Trek' star in the mystery-comedy as neighbours Jack and Diane. The synopsis is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Press

Ed Sheeran confirms new Taylor Swift collaboration is coming this week

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are releasing a new song together this week. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has confirmed the two friends - who have previously collaborated on the likes of 'Everything Has Changed' on 'Red', 'End Game' on 'Reputation', and 'Run' on 'Red (Taylor's Version)' - are set to drop a new track on Friday (02.11.22)
MUSIC
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy