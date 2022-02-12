Mark Wahlberg: I've embraced getting older

"We've all been wrong… and we've all done some wrong… but He came to forgive us." Sony Pictures has revealed the official trailer for an inspirational, uplifting drama titled Father Stu, marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Rosalind Ross (who is Mel Gibson's wife). The movie follows the life of Father Stuart Long, an amateur boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people on his journey from self-destruction to redemption. After surviving a terrible motorcycle accident, he wonders if his second chance can be used to help others find their way, leading him to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church, Father Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way. Written for the screen and directed by Ross, and starring Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg as Father Stu, along with Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz. This looks sappy and the song in this trailer is such a cliche choice, though American audiences will eat it up. All the footage in this trailer is not that great.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO