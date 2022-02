In the final of ATP Dallas Open 2022, Reilly Opelka will take on Jenson Brooksby. Venue: Dallas, TX, U.S.A. American star Reilly Opelka gave an exceptional performance in the Dallas Open till now. In the quarter-finals, he defeated Adrian Mannarino with a score of 6-3, 6-4, and qualified for the semifinals. In the semifinals too, he played well and won against James Isner with a score of 7-6, 7-6. Ahead of the Dallas Open, he was seen at the Australian Open 2022 where he qualified the second round but lost the next round to one of the favorites, Denis Shapovalov with a score of 6-7, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO