It's mid-February, which means the NCAA Tournament selection committee is already narrowing its focus prior to selections and grouping teams on the bubble based on resume, quality wins and how programs are performing down the stretch. Michigan basketball is one of the teams under the microscope, according to bracketologist Joe Lunardi, who has projected the last four in and last four out in his updated March Madness lookahead at who he believes will get invites to the Big Dance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO