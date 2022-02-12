Long Balls Lead JSU Softball To Split On Opening Day

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State men's tennis team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 7-0 sweep of Wallace State on Saturday afternoon on the JSU Tennis Courts. The Gamecocks started the match off strong with three wins in doubles to earn the opening point. Overall, the Gamecocks are 7-6 in doubles matches and earned just their second doubles point of the season on Saturday. Alexander Vishnevskiy and Thomas Norwood opened doubles competition with a 6-0 over the Lions in the No. 3 flight. Aljaz Kaplja and Joaquin Vallejo improved to 3-2 as a pair this year after winning 6-4 in the No. 1 flight to clinch the doubles point. Maj Tomac and Vanja Dobrnjac added doubles win, 7-6, in the No. 2 spot.

