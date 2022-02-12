ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Balls Lead JSU Softball To Split On Opening Day

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. – Jacksonville State displayed some power on the first day of the 2022 season on Friday, belting six home runs in a doubleheader split with Southern and SIUE at the ULM Best on the Bayou Tournament. The Gamecocks (1-1) hit four homers in an 11-0 rout...

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
jsugamecocksports.com

JSU drops tough result to Central Arkansas, 72-62

JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville State fell to Central Arkansas, 72-62, on Saturday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum for JSU's first consecutive losses since early December. The Gamecocks (16-9, 9-3 ASUN) cling to the west division lead holding the tiebreaker over Bellarmine for the time being with the two set to square off in Louisville next Sunday night. The Bears controlled the game leading for more than 34 minutes to improve to 8-16 and 5-6 in league action.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
auwolves.com

Alvernia Splits on Opening Day at Kean

Union, NJ (Feb. 12, 2022) - Alvernia University (1-1) split its opening day of the 2022 season on Saturday, with an 11-4 loss to Kean University (3-0) in the first game of the day and a 10-2 win over Drew University (0-2) in game two on Saturday afternoon in non-conference baseball action at Kean University.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hogville.net

Hogs softball splits doubleheader in Mexico

No. 8 Arkansas split their second doubleheader in as many days with a 10-0 win over Long Beach State and a 10-5 loss to No. 7 Washington in the nightcap to go 3-2 at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. How it Happened vs. Long Beach State. The Razorbacks wasted no...
SPORTS
jsugamecocksports.com

Men's Tennis Sweeps Wallace State 7-0

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State men's tennis team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 7-0 sweep of Wallace State on Saturday afternoon on the JSU Tennis Courts. The Gamecocks started the match off strong with three wins in doubles to earn the opening point. Overall, the Gamecocks are 7-6 in doubles matches and earned just their second doubles point of the season on Saturday. Alexander Vishnevskiy and Thomas Norwood opened doubles competition with a 6-0 over the Lions in the No. 3 flight. Aljaz Kaplja and Joaquin Vallejo improved to 3-2 as a pair this year after winning 6-4 in the No. 1 flight to clinch the doubles point. Maj Tomac and Vanja Dobrnjac added doubles win, 7-6, in the No. 2 spot.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Texas Sports

No. 10/8 Softball splits on day one of the FGCU Kickoff Classic

FORT MYERS, Fla. – On Friday evening at the FGCU Softball Complex, No. 10/8 Texas (1-1) extended its undefeated run in season openers to 26 with a 4-0 blanking of No. 15/14 Clemson (2-1) before dropping a 6-4 decision to home-standing FGCU (2-1) in the nightcap. Important Notes. With...
SPORTS
kscbnews.net

Seward Softball Splits with Northeastern

The Seward softball team split two drastically different game Monday afternoon at French Family Field. Seward rallied from an 11-3 deficit to defeat Northeastern (Colorado) 20-15 in game one before the Plainsmen took game two 4-0. Seward had swept Clarendon Saturday at French Family Field 14-6 and 8-0. Seward opened Wednesday in Liberal with losses to #6 Seminole State 17-6 and 9-2. Those were the first games under coach Casady Webb. Seward is 3-3 and plays in Borger against Frank Phillips on Wednesday.
LIBERAL, KS
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska softball splits doubleheader for second consecutive day

Nebraska softball continued its weekend at the University of Northern Iowa Dome Tournament on Saturday with a pair of games. The Huskers dropped the first game to Iowa State 7-3, but dominated Drake in the second 10-1. The scoring started right away in the first game of the morning against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
scsuhuskies.com

Small ball leads softball to 4-2 victory over SMSU

ST. CLOUD, MINN. – The St. Cloud State University softball team closed the Kelly Laas Tournament in the most perfect way possible: with a win. The Huskies avenged Saturday's loss to Southwest Minnesota State with a 4-2 win in the Husky Dome Sunday afternoon, concluding the weekend with a 3-1 record to start the season.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Splits Contests To Open Triton Invite

La Jolla, Calif. — Long Beach State opened Triton Invite action splitting its contests against No. 1 USC and No. 15 UC Santa Barbara. After a 17-6 loss to the top-ranked Trojans, the Beach (4-4) bounced back to defeat No. 15 UC Santa Barbara 11-8 Saturday. Lena Kotanchyan scored...
LONG BEACH, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztec Softball Splits on Friday Night

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State split a pair of games against 2021 NCAA tournament teams at the San Diego State Season Kickoff Friday night at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (2-1) opened with a 9-1 victory over UIC in five innings before being edged by Stanford, 1-0, in the nightcap.
SAN DIEGO, CA
jsugamecocksports.com

Gamecocks Roll Sugar Bears 66-48 in 11th Home Win of the Season

JACKSONVILLE – Hot shooting from beyond-the-arc propelled the Jacksonville State women's basketball team to its 18th win of the season and 11th inside Pete Mathews Coliseum, tying the record in home wins, with a 66-48 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. With the win, JSU improves to 9-3...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
jsugamecocksports.com

Gamecocks Sweep MSU, MVSU To Close Best on the Bayou

MONROE, La. – The Jacksonville State softball team broke out the bats and got pitching gems from a pair of freshmen in a sweep of Morehead State and Mississippi Valley State on Sunday at the ULM Best on the Bayou Tournament. The Gamecocks (3-2) closed their opening weekend of...
BRENTWOOD, TN
wpde.com

Coastal softball splits two on day two of Kickin' Chicken Classic

CONWAY, S.C. – On day two of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, the Coastal Carolina (2-2) softball split a pair of games on Saturday against the Georgetown Hoyas and the Purdue Boilermakers. Game 1 – vs. Georgetown. Four different Chanticleers recorded home runs, headlined by Abbey Montoya’s walk-off...
GEORGETOWN, SC

