Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship has 'cooled off'

There’s been a lot going on in Ye’s world over the last several weeks. The rapper made it clear that whole co-parenting thing with his ex Kim Kardashian was maybe not going so great, particularly when it came to things like TikTok, his kids' birthday parties, or being able to see his kids past Kim’s security gates. His ex then publicly commented on the matter in a memorable way, but here we are a few days later and it seems as if Kanye West wants everyone to know he still holds a torch for Kim.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO