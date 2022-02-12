ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship has 'cooled off'

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West and Julia Fox's romance has "cooled off a bit"....

www.thechronicle-news.com

CinemaBlend

Kanye West Has An All Caps Valentine’s Day Post For Kim Kardashian, As Rumors Swirl About Julia Fox Split

There’s been a lot going on in Ye’s world over the last several weeks. The rapper made it clear that whole co-parenting thing with his ex Kim Kardashian was maybe not going so great, particularly when it came to things like TikTok, his kids' birthday parties, or being able to see his kids past Kim’s security gates. His ex then publicly commented on the matter in a memorable way, but here we are a few days later and it seems as if Kanye West wants everyone to know he still holds a torch for Kim.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

And Just Like That: Kanye West & Julia Fox Split On Valentine’s Day

After a whirlwind month-and-a-half relationship that started on New Year’s Day and now is ending on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West and actress Julia Fox have apparently decided to go their separate ways. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. In a...
CELEBRITIES
KQED

Kanye West Controlling Julia Fox's Style is Alarming, Not Romantic

Paris Fashion Week happened last week. The only reason I know this is because every time (the artist formerly known as) Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox showed up anywhere, Twitter had a meltdown. It wasn't hard to see why. The whole thing was like the new Sex and the City reboot: You know you should turn away. You know what you're looking at is going to make you cringe. But the need to keep staring at it is uncontrollable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Inside Julia Fox's Birthday Bash with Kanye West

If it's your birthday and your man doesn't get you and all your friends Birkins, was it really your birthday?. This should be of no concern for Julia Fox, who celebrated her 32nd birthday Wednesday night at New York City's Lucien. Kanye West appeared, like Santa Claus in leather and Red Wing work boots, to bestow Hermès Birkin bags on Fox and co.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Julia Fox and Kanye West Reportedly Call It Quits

It seems love is not in the air for all. A representative of Julia Fox confirmed that the actress is no longer dating Kanye West. The two split just ahead of Valentine’s Day, though we would’ve loved to see the gift Ye had in store, given the no-holds-barred birthday celebration the two hosted earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West
Kanye
thesource.com

Julia Fox on Split From Ye: “Why Not See Me for What I Am Which Is a #1 Hustler”

Kanye West and Julia Fox are a wrap. Fox boasts of her ability as a hustler following the break-up, stating she came up off the relationship with the Hip-Hop billionaire. According to PEOPLE, the couple’s two-month relationship, which kicked off on New Year’s Eve and wrapped on Valentine’s Day, is over. A rep for the actress said in a statement, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Julia Fox Makes Her Runway Debut in the Ultimate Revenge Dress

As far as catwalk debuts go, the timing couldn’t have been better for Julia Fox. Mere hours after her public split from Kanye West, during which she declared herself a #1 hustler, the Uncut Gems star opened LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week. A hot-ticket presentation, Smith’s unapologetically sexy vision amassed a crowd, including And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker, who wanted to see what the label beloved by Beyoncé and Rihanna was all about.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thebrag.com

Kanye says he’ll handle “Skete” Davidson himself after serious Kim Kardashian texts

Kanye West has backtracked slightly but only slightly in his beef with Pete Davidson, asking his fans to not “do anything physical” to the man he calls “Skete”. Ye continued his run of posting screenshots of private text messages to Instagram on Monday, this time between him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The first screenshot allegedly shows a message from “Kim Other Phone”, stating that the rapper is “creating a dangerous and scary environment” that could lead to someone hurting Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Khloé Kardashian Shows Of Valentine's Day Flowers Reportedly Sent By Pete Davidson

As if there wasn't enough to send Kanye West over the edge, it seems that Pete Davidson has made sure that Khloé Kardashian had a pleasant Valentine's Day. There has been an onslaught of Ye news in recent days as the rapper went from speaking negatively about his estranged wife to issuing repeated public pleas for her to take him back. It was just over a week ago when West was calling out Kim Kardashian over North West's TikTok appearances and he followed that with claims that she "kidnapped" their child and kept him from Chicago's birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
The Independent

Snoop Dogg and The Rock pay tribute after Tyrese Gibson’s mother dies

Snoop Dogg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have sent messages of condolence to Tyrese Gibson after the death of his mother.Gibson, who has starred in several The Fast and The Furious films, posted a tribute to his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson, who died from complications of Covid and pneumonia.The actor and singer had been keeping his followers updated with his mother’s health status since 5 February when he shared that she had been hospitalised and was in the ICU.On Monday (14 February), Gibson announced his mother’s death with a video posted to Instagram. In the clip, he strokes her...
CELEBRITIES

