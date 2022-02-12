Wildcats walked off in Fresno

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - In their second matchup of the season, Illinois and Northwestern went down to the wire once again as the Wildcats made a second-half comeback to challenge the Illini's hot start. But, Illinois held strong and ended Northwestern's four-game win streak with a 73-66 victory. The win keeps the Illini on top of the Big Ten with a 11-3 conference record while Purdue stays in second at 11-4. After a dominant first half by Alfonso Plummer set up a halftime lead for the Illini, Kofi Cockburn and RJ Melendez took over the second half and kept Illinois' lead from faltering. Plummer and Cockburn each scored 19 points, but the big man's 15 rebounds led to his 41st career double-double which ties Skip Thoren for the program record.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO