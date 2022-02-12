ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Wildcats walked off in Fresno

chicowildcats.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO— The tightrope the Chico State baseball team walked Friday night had company. The Wildcats also walked a dozen Fresno Pacific hitters, opening the door for the Sunbirds to rally back from a three-run deficit before walking off the Wildcats in the bottom of the ninth for an 8-7 win in...

chicowildcats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
chicowildcats.com

’Cats come away with Saturday split at Desert Stinger Tournament

TUCSON, Ariz.—Following two wins on Friday's successful first day at the Desert Stinger Tournament, the Chico State softball team added a third straight victory Saturday morning by downing Saint Martin's 4-2. Later in the day, the Wildcats came up on the short end of the final score against MSU Denver, bowing to the Roadrunners 8-3 in action at Lincoln Park in Tucson, Arizona.
CHICO, CA
humboldtsports.com

More overtime heartbreak for Cal Poly Humboldt

The Cal Poly Humboldt basketball teams both fell to Cal State East Bay on Saturday night, including an 86-84 triple-overtime loss for the men. It was the Cal Poly men’s sixth straight loss and their second straight in overtime, as they dropped to 4-12 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association and 10-12 overall.
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Chico, CA
College Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Chico, CA
bceagles.com

Slike Walks It Off, BC Splits Sunday Doubleheader

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Freshman catcher Hannah Slike ripped a 1-2 pitch down the left field line to score Erika Andal and Ellie Mataya to walk it off for the Eagles as they beat the Kent State Golden Flashes in game two of a double header on Sunday. Boston College improves to 3-2 on the year, while Kent State drops to 2-3. Senior pitcher Susannah Anderson kept the Kent State hitters at bay throughout her seven innings of work, allowing only one earned run on eight hits while striking out four. She picked up her first win of the season and twenty-fourth of her career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newsbug.info

Arizona Wildcats shake off early struggles to beat Washington Huskies 92-68

SEATTLE – Washington guard Terrell Brown may be a different player since he left Arizona after last season but also the Wildcats are a different team. So when Brown threw up 24 points against his old team in the first half Saturday, helping Washington take an early 14-point lead, the Wildcats merely adjusted a few things and proceeded to roll over the Huskies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fightingillini.com

Illini Fend Off Wildcats Comeback For 73-66 Victory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - In their second matchup of the season, Illinois and Northwestern went down to the wire once again as the Wildcats made a second-half comeback to challenge the Illini's hot start. But, Illinois held strong and ended Northwestern's four-game win streak with a 73-66 victory. The win keeps the Illini on top of the Big Ten with a 11-3 conference record while Purdue stays in second at 11-4. After a dominant first half by Alfonso Plummer set up a halftime lead for the Illini, Kofi Cockburn and RJ Melendez took over the second half and kept Illinois' lead from faltering. Plummer and Cockburn each scored 19 points, but the big man's 15 rebounds led to his 41st career double-double which ties Skip Thoren for the program record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
mainstreetnews.com

BOYS BASKETBALL: Wildcats hold off Panthers in season finale

HOSCHTON – the Apalachee boys’ basketball team blew a double-digit halftime lead Friday (Feb. 11) against Jackson County. However, the Wildcats never conceded the lead and escaped with a 45-39 victory. The Panthers cut the score to 41-39 late in the game with a pair of free throws...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint West
mustangnews.net

Men’s tennis secures victory in both weekend matchups against LMU and San Diego State

Cal Poly men’s tennis took down Loyola Marymount University 5-2 on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Mustang Tennis Complex to earn their third consecutive win. The Mustangs started the match off by taking the doubles point over the Lions (1-5). Cal Poly’s No. 1 pairing of graduate student Hendrik Inno and sophomore Joe Leather won their match 6-3 before sophomores Noah Berry and Fernando Fonseca clinched the point by winning 6-4 at the No. 3 spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Gauchos steamroll Mustangs 73-40

The UCSB women's basketball team enjoyed its largest win of the Big West season on Saturday at the Thunderdome, never trailing in a 73-40 thrashing of Cal Poly. The post Gauchos steamroll Mustangs 73-40 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The 562

CIF Basketball: Long Beach Poly Girls Top Roosevelt In Playoff Opener

The Long Beach Poly girls’ basketball team has been on a journey of improvement over the course of the 2021-22 season, with a roster full of mostly inexperienced players. The Jackrabbits showed how far they’ve come, especially defensively, in an impressive first-round win in their CIF-SS Division 1 playoff opener against Roosevelt. The Jackrabbits got total-team defensive effort and held their opponent to just four made field goals in the first half en route to a 67-42 victory.
LONG BEACH, CA
chicowildcats.com

Big third quarter vaults Wildcats to 69-52 win over Gators

Four home games. Four consecutive double digit victories. The Chico State women's basketball team has taken full advantage of its early February residency in the friendly confines of Acker Gym, moving up in the conference standings and positioning themselves for what should be an exciting finish to the 2021–22 regular season. Saturday, the Wildcats made San Francisco State their latest victim, outscoring the Gators 20-8 in the third quarter to break the game open and ultimately roll to a 69-52 victory.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitting Streak#Bases Loaded#Bunt#Fresno Pacific#Sunbirds#Ccaa
chicowildcats.com

Dealin’ in the desert: Larsen earns CCAA Pitcher of the Week honors

The Chico State softball team has been in action for only two weeks, but Brooke Larsen has already put up statistical numbers that most pitchers need an entire season to achieve. Just five days after winning All-Tournament honors at the Concordia Kickoff Classic, the Wildcats' ace righthander continued her dominance in the still-unfolding 2022 season at the Desert Stinger Tournament, posting three complete game victories and breaking every tournament strikeout record in sight. Larsen's efforts in Tucson made her the choice for the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Softball Pitcher of the Week for the week of February 7-13. This latest honor marks the fifth time in her Chico State career that Larsen has won the weekly conference award.
CHICO, CA
pacifictigers.com

Softball Earns Split Against Portland State and Utah Valley

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The Pacific softball team collected its first win of the 2022 season as the Tigers earned a split against Portland State and Utah Valley Saturday afternoon at the Lynn Russell Miller Classic. Pacific 6, Portland State 5 (eight innings) After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers (1-2)...
RIVERSIDE, CA
theorion.com

Chico State baseball team splits series against Fresno Pacific

Chico State Baseball team went head-to-head against the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds in a three-game series, winning one of the three games this past weekend. The Wildcats were defeated 7-8 by the Sunbirds in the first of three games due to a walk-off error in the bottom of the ninth inning on Feb. 11.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
flcfalcons.com

Falcons men fare well at Modesto Tournament

The Falcon men spent Friday and Saturday at the Modesto Tournament and returned with some impressive results. Four of six singles and all three doubles teams won their opening round matches. Two Falcons - Diego Rodriguez and Brodie Rogers made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated. Clark Chen lost his opening match but then advanced to win the Consolation Finals.
MODESTO, CA
kion546.com

Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 69-64

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 25 points as UC Santa Barbara narrowly beat Cal Poly 69-64. Mitchell made 11 of 12 foul shots. Amadou Sow had 16 points and eight rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (11-9, 4-5 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 13 points. Trevon Taylor had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (5-17, 2-9), who have lost five games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added 14 points. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

CIFSS Playoffs: Cabrillo girls soccer scores road playoff win

One Lompoc Valley winter sports team had a particularly successful start to the postseason. The Cabrillo girls soccer team went to Santa Paula on Saturday and scored a win over the Cardinals in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. Cabrillo won 2-0. It was an...
LOMPOC, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Sutter grabs top spot in D-II girls soccer playoffs

Girls and boys soccer returned to a full regular and postseason this year, and the Sutter Union High girls soccer squad was awarded the top overall seed in Division II on Saturday. The Huskies, the champions of the Butte View League regular season with an unbeaten mark, earned an opening-round...
SUTTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy