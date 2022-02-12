No. 6 Emporia's 2nd half surge dooms MHS girls

EMPORIA — A key two-minute stretch late in the third quarter changed the fortune of the Manhattan High girls in their 41-29 loss at Emporia on Friday.

After trailing for the majority of a low scoring, defense-dominated first half, the Indians took their first lead of the night early in the second half.

Manhattan managed to hold Emporia, ranked sixth in Class 5A, scoreless through the first six minutes of the second half before a quick eight-point run in the final two minutes of the third quarter put the Spartans back in front and they did not look back.

Both teams struggled to hit anything early in the game.

Manhattan (6-10) senior center Grace Dixon got the first bucket of the game and Emporia junior forward Rebecca Snyder followed soon after.

Neither team would hit a shot from the field for the rest of the quarter.

The Spartans (12-4) had four shots from the free throw line but only hit one which gave them a slim 3-2 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Emporia heated up slightly, grabbing a three-point make from senior Maddyn Stewart early in the quarter.

The Spartan lead stretched to 7-2 before Manhattan got its second make of the game, a wide-open layup from sophomore Maxine Doering, with 4:24 to play in the half.

The Spartans led by as much as six, 12-6, late in the first half but senior Destiny Yates connected on two free throws late in the half to get the Indians within four, 12-8, at the half.

Two early buckets in the first half from Doering including a run-out layup off a steal, tied things up at 12.

A layup from Larson (off an assist from Doering) gave Manhattan its first lead, 14-12, since the very beginning of the game with five minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Indians nearly shut the Spartans out of the third quarter, but five points scored on two consecutive possessions, one of which a 3 from Gilipin, inside the final two minutes of the third quarter gave Emporia a 17-14.

The Spartans hit their second 3 of the quarter with just under 10 seconds to retake a six-point lead, the largest of the game so far.

Gilpin came alive in the final quarter, opening the quarter with six quick points to push the Emporia lead to eight. The senior ended the game with a team-high 21 points, 17 of which all came in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Larson did her best to keep up, finishing the game with a team-high nine points, all of which were scored in the second half.

Things came apart at the seams late as Dixon fouled out after an intentional foul with 1:19 to play with the Indians trailing by seven, 34-27.

Emporia stretched its lead to 10, 37-27 inside a minute to play.

Manhattan will return home on Tuesday to play a Highland Park team that they beat in Topeka by 30 on Jan. 7.

NO. 6 EMPORIA 41,

MANHATTAN 29

No. 6 Emporia (12-4) – Gracie Gilpin 5 7-11 21, Addie Kirmer 3 2-4 9, Maddyn Stewart 3 0-0 7, Rebecca Snyder 1 2-6 4. TOTAL: 12 11-21 41.

Manhattan (6-10) – Avery Larson 4 0-0 9, Destiny Yates 1 6-6 8, Maxine Doering 2 0-0 4, Grace Dixon 1 2-2 4, Emery Ruliffson 1 0-1 2. TOTAL: 9 8-9 29.

3-pointers: Manhattan 1 (Larson), Emporia 6 (Gillpin 4, Stewart, Kirmer).