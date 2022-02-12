Epson Launches World’s Smallest and Lightest 20,000-Lumen Projectors

We start today’s deals with Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad that is currently getting a $30 discount, which means that you can purchase your new tablet with 256GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support in both its Space Gray and Silver color options for just $449. However, these savings aren’t available in the more affordable option with 64GB storage. If you want these options, your best bet would be going for the 10.9-inch iPad Air that is still going for $539 after a $60 discount on its Sky Blue color option.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO