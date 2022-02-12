ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Epson Launches World’s Smallest and Lightest 20,000-Lumen Projectors

By Atish Sharma
homecrux.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpson may be reckoned for its fine printers, but the Japanese electronic multinational also manufactures the best quality projectors. Recently, the company introduced six new Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors. These projectors offer 13,000 to 20,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, two of which are being...

www.homecrux.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Epson and Vava Settle Projector Brightness Case - Vava Corrects Quoted Lumens from 6,000 to 1,800

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it has reached a settlement with Vava for its recent lawsuit highlighting deceptive advertising practices for the Vava 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV. Under the terms of the settlement, Vava agreed to correct quoted lumens from the previously misstated 6,000 or 2,500 lumens to 1,800 lumens across varying online and in-store retail venues, reflecting more accurate brightness claims to benefit consumers. Filed in April of 2021, the initial complaint was made as part of Epson's longstanding efforts to ensure the implementation of standards across brands to help consumers making informed purchasing decisions.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Portronics Pico 10 Smart Music LED Projector launched in India

Portronics has unveiled the Pico 10 smart music LED projector in India. The compact device is capable of turning any space into a movie theatre, a gaming zone, or a classroom. Here is all the information on the specs, features, and pricing of the Pico 10. Portronics Pico 10 Smart...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s smallest iPad models, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad that is currently getting a $30 discount, which means that you can purchase your new tablet with 256GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support in both its Space Gray and Silver color options for just $449. However, these savings aren’t available in the more affordable option with 64GB storage. If you want these options, your best bet would be going for the 10.9-inch iPad Air that is still going for $539 after a $60 discount on its Sky Blue color option.
ELECTRONICS
commercialintegrator.com

Epson Unveils New Generation of Pro Series High Lumen Projectors

Epson, the renowned projector brand, introduced six new Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors. The projectors range from 13,000 to 20,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness. Epson adds that the new generation of compact, ultra-lightweight 3LCD projectors include some of the lightest and smallest 20,000-lumen projectors. These include the EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W, both of which are 64% smaller and 50% lighter than their predecessors.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumen#Projector#Printers#Laser#Japanese#K Enhancement Technology#Usb#Hdmi#Vga#Dvi#Ethernet
martechseries.com

Directus Launches Directus 9, the World’s First Open Data Platform

Featuring a 100% JavaScript codebase, full support for any SQL vendor, and lightning-fast performance, Directus 9 powers any data-driven app or digital experience. Directus, a leading software company democratizing the future of data management, announced general availability of Directus 9, the world’s first Open Data Platform. With a new codebase built on Node.js and Vue.js 3, Directus 9 achieves 10X higher performance than previous versions for near-instant SQL query responses, whether browsing vast datasets in the Directus app or performing deeply nested relational API requests. The release of Directus 9 comes on the heels of the company achieving the notable milestone of 10+ million (now 15+ million) Docker installations of its open-source app, signifying widespread adoption among the container-native developer community.
SOFTWARE
MusicRadar.com

PreSonus releases AudioBox Go, its “smallest, lightest, most portable audio interface yet”

PreSonus has released AudioBox Go, a super-simple audio interface that promises to give you everything you need to start recording. This 2-in/2-out, 24-bit/96kHz device comes with a PreSonus XMAX-L preamp that offers 50dB of gain and +48v phantom power. This comes on a combo jack that also gives you a line-level input for synths, drum machines and the like, and there’s a second dedicated instrument input for electric and bass guitars.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

Best Epson Projectors in 2022_

The best Epson projectors are affordable and user-friendly, offering the average person an easy way into leveling up their home theater setup. Plus, with excellent image quality, accurate color reproduction, and high light output, these are the best projectors for virtually any home or business setting. Whether you’re looking for laser projectors, LCD projectors, or gaming projectors, you’re certain to find the right fit with Epson.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
soundandvision.com

Epson Reaches New Heights with $5,000 Laser Projector

Epson today announced the availability of a new three-chip LCD projector that combines improved pixel-shifting with a new multi-array laser design and refined video processing algorithms to deliver better 4K performance than previous models without sacrificing picture brightness. Hailed as the company's most advanced home theater projector to date, the...
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Epson Takes Home Theater Viewing to New Levels with its Most Advanced Laser Projector to Date - the Epson Pro Cinema 4K PRO-UHD¹ LS12000

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for home entertainment continues to surge, Epson today introduced its most advanced home theater projector to date – the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD®1 Laser Projector. The Pro Cinema LS12000 redefines 4K theater-quality expectations for home theater viewing, faithfully reproducing all source material the way the artist intended. Incorporating an all-new Laser Array Light Source, next-generation image enhancement and processing algorithms, expanded HDR10+2 and HDMI 2.1 support, and real-time scene adaptive correction, the Pro Cinema LS12000 produces incredible brightness, color accuracy and image detail for stunning 4K viewing experiences and immersive gaming.
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

Epson setup cannot find the printer? Here’s what to do

If the setup file is corrupted or missing, the Epson printer setup cannot find the printer. Note that you have to download the setup from the official Epson website. Internet connection is needed to register and use the setup locally successfully. Before you register a printer or create an account,...
ELECTRONICS
mining.com

World’s first physically-backed EV metals ETC launched

Switzerland-based Global Palladium Fund announced the launching of its own physical electric vehicle metals exchange-traded commodities (ETC) with $10 million of seed capital, initially listing on the Borsa Italiana and with plans to list on the Deutsche Börse, London Stock Exchange and SIX in the coming weeks. In a...
INDUSTRY
homecrux.com

This Decorative LED Lamp Projects Moving Light Effect Onto a Wall

Have you ever noticed the mesmerizing reflection effects underneath a bridge when sunlight bounces off the moving surface of water? Inspired by these moving light patterns, Fernando Correa creative director of WAW COLLECTION has created the BE WATER Lamp. It is a recessed kinetic LED lamp that reminds of water by projecting light waves onto a wall.
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

STACKABL System Transforms Factory Off-cuts Into Aesthetic Furniture

This may be an unpopular opinion, but of all the furniture designs we have covered in the past, nothing is as beguiling as a furniture piece made from stacks of factory off-cuts. Turning waste material into sustainable furniture, Toronto-based design firm Stacklab is carrying the baton, making fitments that are not just sustainable but also aesthetically pleasing.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

AirPods Pro & AirPods 3 hit the lowest prices of 2022 at Amazon

Last month, Amazon had big AirPods Pro price cuts as well as deals on every other AirPods model. All of Apple’s AirPods models including noise cancelling AirPods Pro with MagSafe and AirPods Max were included in the big blowout. Our readers went nuts over them and thousands of people got in on the action.
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

Ottomano Wall Lighting Illuminates Staircases, Making Them Safe to Walk

OLEV is an Italian brand of designer LED lighting fixtures and was the first to launch a full range of LED-based decorative lamps. The studio has added another attractive piece called Ottomano wall lighting fixture to its stylish lamp range. Designed by Michele Marcon, the luminous aluminum handrail achieved an honorable mention at the European Product Design Award in 2020.
INTERIOR DESIGN
verdictfoodservice.com

BAXE Launches World’s First DeFi Ecosystem with Facial Authentication

Concept: Australian fintech startup BAXE has partnered with French technology company IDEMIA and Sydney-based startup Haventec to launch the world’s first DeFi (Decentralized finance) ecosystem with facial authentication. It aims to assist BAXE users in authenticating high-value transactions, recovering access lost due to forgotten passwords, and activating locked accounts through biometrics.
BUSINESS
nintendoeverything.com

OlliOlli World launch trailer

OlliOlli World launches today, and a new trailer has come in to celebrate. For more on the game, read the following overview:. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customise your character’s looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels. Experience the accessibility, depth, and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay of OlliOlli World.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy