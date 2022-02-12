2. Brighten up a room.

Make your way up this private drive to your beautiful new home. This property features the privacy your looking for. Your own private woods to the north with your own equestrian trails, rolling pastures to the east, luscious green paddocks to the west and your own private equestrian barn with indoor and outdoor arenas to the south. All of this privacy with an amazing 8500 sq ft ranch home with indoor pool and attached green house. This equestrian property has 12 acres and the home encompasses 4 plus bedrooms, 5.1 baths, and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large open foyer immediately draws your attention to the open floor plan. Open family room has incredible views of the front pastures and the horizon beyond. Family room features a dual sided wood burning fireplace shared with the dining room. Dining room is built for entertaining and is perfect for the extended family. Kitchen extends off the dining room and has an eat in space with sliders to the layered stone wrap around patio. Professional kitchen has stainless appliances, cooktop, granite counters, beautiful cabinets and breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is the large laundry, and sewing room. Hallway off the laundry room wraps around to the 3 large bedrooms, each with a full bath. A oversized recreation room with indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and half bath. The indoor pool is such an exciting addition to this private home and is perfect for the family. The shallow end is 3' and gradually increases to a depth of 10'. As we continue through the main floor we reach the office/den. Lastly, we reach the master bedroom, master bath and dressing room. This space has all the room in the world for your everyday needs and the closets will hold everything for your lifestyle. Basement has an exquisite foyer that can be accessed from the 4-car garage. From the foyer you enter the great room with tremendous storage and currently used for as a playroom. Off the great room is the large exercise room. A second office or 5th bedroom with full bath is located off the exercise room. A cedar closet, cannery storage, and numerous nooks and crannies that have endless possibilities. The equestrian facility is currently set up for hunt/jump and dressage. The barn was built for the equestrian person in mind as it has 14-12'x12' matted stalls, automatic waterers, fly spray system and fire sprinkler system. A tack room and feed room are also located in the barn. No need to go outside to reach the indoor arena as you can just walk down the aisle. The indoor arena is 66'x143' with tremendous footing. A standard dressage outdoor arena with gazebo for viewing. Plenty of pasture for all the horses plus if you and your horse are ready for a trail ride the owner has cut paths through the woods for riding or hiking. This property has the privacy you are looking for way too much to offer and must be seen in person.

LAKE GENEVA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO