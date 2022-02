It's the final episode of our FOLK OFF Special! You guys picked we watched and reviewed both movies. The Wicker Man (1973) & A Dark Song (2016). Both on Shudder's Folk Horror Section. We start with The Wicker Man that undoubtedly inspired Midsommar to some degree. About a virgin police officer who goes to an island in search of a missing child. He starts to realize the people around him have some very strange customs. Then we dive into a indie film that is from recent times called A Dark Song. About a woman who hires a man to perform an ancient ritual to get what they want. Only things turn pretty quickly into the supernatural very quickly. We discuss both this week and provide loads of trivia and our special brand of banter. JOIN US!

