More than 10 weeks into the lockout now, and so far, nothing has changed. Rob Manfred has continued to spout his disingenuous lies, Major League Baseball has repackaged the same proposal in four different ways, and both the fans and the players’ union are waiting for real progress in the negotiations. That also means that the Yankees roster has not changed at all, which means that the team still needs to fill the hole at shortstop, get a lefty bat, and add a pitcher.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO