Behind China-South Korea skating row, a deeper cultural rift

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Chinese and South Korean short-track speedskating fans are duking it...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak South Korea

S. Korean COVID deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate. South Korea is reporting its most COVID-19 deaths in a month as the U.S. advises Americans to avoid traveling to the country grappling with a omicron surge. The country reported 61 deaths Tuesday and its 57,000 new cases were another one-day record. While the omicron variant so far seems less likely to cause serious illness or death, the greater scale of the outbreak is fueling concerns that hospitalizations and fatalities could spike. A health ministry official says hospital resources are stable, with less than 27% of COVID-19 intensive care units occupied. South Korea has a high vaccination rate, with nearly 58% of the population having received boosters, so officials hope that will prevent hospital systems from buckling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Anti-China Sentiment Erupts in South Korea Ahead of Vote

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Animosity toward China, which has long simmered in South Korea, exploded into the open this week following a pair of controversies during the Winter Olympics in Beijing. It began when a woman dressed in a pink hanbok, a traditional Korean dress, carried a Chinese flag while...
CHINA
duke.edu

Flag of the Week: South Korea

South Korea occupies the southern half of the Korean peninsula, bordered by North Korea to the north. The circle in the center of the South Korean flag symbolizes balance (yin and yang). The flag also features four trigrams, which together represent the principles of harmony and harmony. Fast Facts. Area:...
ASIA
Herald-Palladium

At Winter Olympics, virus fight waged with worker sacrifices

BEIJING (AP) — In her mind, Cathy Chen pictures a scene that she herself says could be drawn from a TV drama: Falling into the arms of her husband after long months apart, when he meets her off the plane from Beijing. Scooping up their two young daughters and squeezing them tight.
WORLD
Coinspeaker

Metaverse ETFs on Rise in South Korea

With the metaverse EFTs making waves in South Korea, an increase in revenue is inevitable. Local and foreign Investors make about 70% of revenue in South Korea. The Metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a future internet replication, are now in high demand in South Korea. Business investors in the Technology Industry and other sectors are keying into the probable “internet successor.” The metaverse is a 3D digital idea that allows users access to several opportunities. It offers virtual experiences for online game players on video games like Fortnite, Pearl Abyss, and Minecraft. Also, it helps users connect with friends, conduct business activities, and so on. It is a digital platform that focuses on virtual and augmented reality, relevant now and in years to come.
STOCKS
Herald-Palladium

Olympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently enacted...
U.S. POLITICS
Herald-Palladium

Russia's Olympic doping case helps China skirt dicey topics

BEIJING (AP) — Little more than a week ago, the questions from non-Chinese reporters at daily Olympics briefings were about sensitive things involving China — tennis player Peng Shuai, the government's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest, the efficiency of the anti-COVID “closed-loop system.”. These days,...
TENNIS
Herald-Palladium

Olympic doping case ruling to be announced Monday afternoon

BEIJING (AP) — Figure skater Kamila Valieva testified by video at an appeal hearing that will decide if the 15-year-old Russian star can still compete at the Beijing OIympics despite an ongoing doping case. The hearing started Sunday evening in Beijing and lasted until after 3 a.m. Monday morning....
SPORTS
Herald-Palladium

Eileen Gu: Navigating two cultures, judged by both of them

BEIJING (AP) — She is an exceptional athlete who has already won medals in the Beijing Olympics. But the fascination — some might say obsession — with Eileen Gu's origin story has threatened to overshadow anything she does on the slopes. As the freestyle skier chases gold...
SPORTS
Herald-Palladium

Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing...
SPORTS
Herald-Palladium

Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Blames Grandfather's Medicine

Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old’s defense is “contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking.”. The argument was made at...
SPORTS

