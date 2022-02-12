Behind China-South Korea skating row, a deeper cultural rift

With the metaverse EFTs making waves in South Korea, an increase in revenue is inevitable. Local and foreign Investors make about 70% of revenue in South Korea. The Metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a future internet replication, are now in high demand in South Korea. Business investors in the Technology Industry and other sectors are keying into the probable “internet successor.” The metaverse is a 3D digital idea that allows users access to several opportunities. It offers virtual experiences for online game players on video games like Fortnite, Pearl Abyss, and Minecraft. Also, it helps users connect with friends, conduct business activities, and so on. It is a digital platform that focuses on virtual and augmented reality, relevant now and in years to come.
