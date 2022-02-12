ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Missed Opportunities End Raiders Hot Streak

By Jamie Speakman
Cullman Daily News
Cullman Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37U2Ec_0eCSco4T00

Oneonta’s timely threes and Good Hope’s mistakes are ultimately the difference in the 4A Area 11 championship as the Redskins win over the Raiders 73-60.

Often times in this rivalry Oneonta jumps out to a quick lead that then jumpstarts great play by Good Hope and typically we get instinct classics. Tonight Oneonta did the first part, but despite a once fourteen point lead being cut to six with minutes to play Oneonta responded with a run that sealed the deal.

The Raiders fell behind early 19-9 but were able to use their defense to hold Oneonta to just five points over a near six minute span in the first and second period. Tanner Malin scored 9 in the first and Noah Barnette chipped in another 8, but a fury of baskets to end the half put the Redskins on top 37-27.

Malin picked up an early foul in the third that sent him to the bench and the Raiders offense was never able to get going as Oneonta pushed their lead to 12 heading into the fourth.

Between Tyler Cone and Kmal Bell both getting hot and defense forcing turnovers Good Hope was able to cut the lead to just six with the ball in their hands. The tape will hurt in this one because the turnovers and missed looks at the rim ultimately was the difference.

Oneonta held on, using free throws to finish the game on top 73-60. Malin finished with 15, Barnette with 10, and Colton Lindsey added 9.

The 12 game win streak, dating back to January 8th comes an end, but I jokingly thought to myself last week, “Maybe they need to lose so they don’t come in too hot?”

Of course the Raiders would rather win area and host sub-regionals for one more home game, against a lesser Hamilton, but if there is one thing you saw in this teams eye after tonight’s loss it’s “fire.” It almost felt like disgust because they understand the mistakes and they know they didn’t play their best ball.

Next week now they will travel to face 4A Area 12 winner Haleyville (22-7)on the road with a trip to Wallace on the line. If this team has learned anything this season it’s they know how to handle adversity. Coach Adams put them through a gauntlet non conference this year for this very reason. This group has played tough competition all season and they’re ready for battle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled

NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative settlement has been reached in a l awsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old in which the prince will make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser and says he never intended to malign her character, according to a court filing Tuesday.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Good Hope, AL
Basketball
City
Hamilton, AL
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Oneonta, AL
Oneonta, AL
Sports
City
Good Hope, AL
Good Hope, AL
Sports
City
Haleyville, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
CBS News

Trump's longtime accounting firm recants a decade of his financial statements

The accounting firm that has for years prepared annual financial statements for Donald Trump and his businesses is cutting ties with his company and says a decade's worth of the reports "should no longer be relied upon." The firm, Mazars USA, wrote to the Trump Organization's chief legal officer Alan...
POTUS
CBS News

Djokovic says he'll skip French Open and Wimbledon if he has to get vaccinated to take part, calls it "price that I am willing to pay"

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
The Hill

Arbery's killers had history of racial epithets, prosecutor in hate crimes trial says

Prosecutors argued that three men on trial for federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery used racial epithets and killed him because he was Black. Travis McMichael, 36, along with his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted last year for the murder of Arbery. They now face a new trial on whether they targeted Arbery because of his race.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Redskins#Home Game
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
Cullman Daily News

Cullman Daily News

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
175
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing News information for Cullman, Alabama and surrounding areas

 https://cullmandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy