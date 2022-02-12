ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets end six-game slide by pulverizing Pistons

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBvXi_0eCSXZjz00

EditorsNote: Added Ball’s steals in lede; Other minor tweaks

LaMelo Ball racked up 31 points, 12 assists and four steals, Terry Rozier notched a triple-double and the visiting Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak by pounding the Detroit Pistons 141-119 on Friday.

Rozier had 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Hornets defeated the Pistons for the 15th consecutive time. Miles Bridges supplied 25 points and Montrezl Harrell, acquired from Washington on Thursday, contributed 15 points and six rebounds in his Charlotte debut.

P.J. Washington added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in 11 points. Charlotte had 36 assists on its 54 made field goals.

Detroit’s losing streak increased to seven games and 11 of its last 12.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 25 points and Hamidou Diallo supplied 16 points with seven rebounds. Isaiah Stewart had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Jerami Grant also scored 15. Killian Hayes added a double-double with 11 points and 12 assists.

The Hornets outscored the Pistons 43-26 in the second quarter while racing to a 79-55 halftime lead. Charlotte’s backcourt of Rozier and Ball combined for 32 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Bey led the Pistons with 17 points at the break.

The Hornets made 56.9 percent from the field and knocked down nine 3-pointers in the opening half.

Charlotte was only up by two after Bey hit a 3-pointer with 11 minutes left in the half. The Hornets then reeled off 12 unanswered points, including five from Oubre.

Cade Cunningham made a 3-pointer with seven minutes remaining in the half to cut Charlotte’s lead to 52-43. Ball answered with a 3-pointer and the Hornets kept their lead in double digits the rest of the way. That basket sparked a 17-2 run, featuring 11 points from Rozier.

The Hornets led 90-70 midway through the third quarter, then went on a 10-2 run. Ball made a pair of 3-pointers and Harrell capped it off with a dunk. Ball scored five points in the final minute of the half as Charlotte led 110-87 after three quarters.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Pistons Notes: Bagley, Weaver, Grant, Cunningham

Marvin Bagley III has a chance to redefine his career with the Pistons and he wants to start by getting rid of the reputation that he’s not a good teammate. Meeting with the media today for the first time since he was acquired from the Kings in a four-team trade, Bagley dismissed any concerns that he won’t do what’s best for the team, tweets James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Miles Bridges
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#The Detroit Pistons
ESPN

Houston takes on Utah, looks to end 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (15-40, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (35-21, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup against Utah as losers of four games in a row. The Jazz are 21-11 in Western Conference games. Utah is 11-5 when it has fewer turnovers...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
All Pistons

Marvin Bagley III Is Officially A Piston

After a trade fell through earlier this year involving Detroit and Bol Bol, Pistons fans are a little gun shy when it comes to celebrating transactions. However, according to Pistons Public Relations, Marvin Bagley III is now officially a Piston. The entire release outlining the trade details is below. The...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons had a long conversation with Doc Rivers after trade to Brooklyn

Ramona Shelburne: Ben (Simmons) was obviously really excited for this long situation to be over. It’s gonna take him some time to get back on the court. But he did end up having one long conversation with Doc Rivers afterwards. And I think his message the way it’s been described to me was, you know, “I’m happy this is over.” It was never personal with Ben and Doc, that he always said, you know, I respect the way you were so honest with me about everything.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy