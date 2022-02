It was a rough outing for DePaul as the Blue Demons lost to conference rival UConn 84-60. The loss puts the team 19-7 overall and 11-4 in conference play. DePaul gets off to a slow start, but freshman forward Aneesah Morrow helps DePaul get on board with a three-point shot. On the next possession, graduate guard Deja Church drew a foul coming down the lane that led to two key free throws, giving the team it’s first lead of the game, 5-4. But UConn goes on an 8-0 run for the next two minutes, while DePaul goes on a scoring drought, going 0-5 on field goals during the two minute stretch.

