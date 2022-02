As the winter track season comes to a close, the greatest distance runner in school history, Aidan Carroll has a lot to look forward to in the coming months and years. Many hours of hard work and dedication from Carroll have led to his current status as the greatest distance runner in school history and a commitment to Stony Brook University, a Division I school. Because he doesn’t live in Glen Rock, and many of his seasons were impacted by COVID-19, his journey to a Division I school has been a bit unconventional, however he stayed focused and made his dream a reality. Each aspect of his training has been carefully planned and executed with the goal of improving his times and running competitively beyond high school. Results on his race days are occasionally disappointing for him but his persistence and dedication has allowed him to become the greatest distance runner in school history nonetheless.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO