RIDGEFIELD — Sid Bryant thinks of himself as a rebounder/defender. Scoring isn’t a big part of his game. But in the fourth quarter, as the Ridgefield Spudders tried to work the clock and nurse a late lead, it was Bryant being the finisher with some tough inside baskets, helping the Spudders seals a 54-40 win over Black Hills in the first round of the 2A boys basketball district tournament on Saturday.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO