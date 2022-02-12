ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police fire tear gas, fine Paris protest convoy

By Sameer Al-DOUMY, Fanny LATTACH, Denis Charlet, Agnes COUDURIER, Quentin TYBERGHIEN
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJKM3_0eCRtXPK00
Police used tear gas after more than 100 vehicles in the proest convoy converged on Paris's Champs-Elysees avenue /AFP

Paris police fired tear gas and issued hundreds of fines on Saturday to break up a convoy of vehicles that attempted to block traffic in a protest over coronavirus restrictions and rising living costs.

Inspired by truckers who shut down the Canadian capital Ottawa, thousands of demonstrators from across France made their way to Paris in a self-proclaimed "freedom convoy" of cars, trucks and vans.

The police, who had banned the protest, moved quickly to try to clear cars at entry points to the city, handing out fines for participation in an unauthorised protest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmaWE_0eCRtXPK00
Police clashed with protesters on the Champs Elysees as bystanders fled the tear gas /AFP

But more than 100 vehicles managed to converge on the Champs-Elysees, where police used teargas to disperse protesters in scenes reminiscent of the "yellow vest" anti-government riots of 2018-2019.

Among those arrested in Paris, said a police source, was Jerome Rodrigues, one of the leading figures in the "yellow vest" protests and a supporter of the convoy.

Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin tweeted that officers had arrested 54 protesters in Paris and handed out 337 fines.

The demonstrators oppose the Covid vaccine pass required to access many public venues but some also took aim at rising energy and food prices, issues which ignited the "yellow vest" protests that shook France in late 2018 and early 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfAtd_0eCRtXPK00
Armoured vehicles, water cannon and nearly 7,200 police officers were deployed around Paris /AFP

Aurelie M., a 42-year-old administrative assistant from Paris, said the pass requirement meant she could no longer take a long-distance TGV train even if she tested negative for Covid in a home test.

"There's so much inconsistency and unfairness," she told AFP, noting that commuters could still cram onto crowded Paris metros without proof of vaccination.

- 'Fatigue leads to anger' -

Sixty-five-year-old factory worker Jean-Paul Lavigne said he had travelled in from the southwestern town of Albi to protest not just the pressure to get vaccinated, but also fuel, food and electricity price hikes.

Across the capital, more than 7,600 other people protested against the vaccination pass, the interior ministry said.

Nearly 7,200 officers equipped with armoured vehicles and water cannon were deployed around Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nCOM_0eCRtXPK00
Police moved quickly to break up the protest /AFP

The demonstrations come two months before presidential elections in which President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek re-election.

On Friday, Macron, a figure of hate for the far left, said he understood the "fatigue" linked to the pandemic.

"This fatigue also leads to anger. I understand it... But I call for the utmost calm," he told the Ouest-France newspaper.

The convoys set out from Nice in the south, Lille and Vimy in the north, Strasbourg in the east and Chateaubourg in the west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CdiH_0eCRtXPK00
Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin tweeted that officers had arrested 54 protesters in Paris /AFP

They want an end to the government's vaccine pass and more help with their energy bills.

"People need to see us, and to listen to the people who just want to live a normal and free life," said Lisa, a 62-year-old retired health worker travelling in from Chateaubourg, who did not want to give her surname.

- 'Betrayal' -

Paris police had banned the gathering, saying it posed a threat to public order, a decision upheld by the country's highest administrative court on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNCNr_0eCRtXPK00
Protesters set off in convoys from towns and cities across France to converge on Paris /AFP

"It's a betrayal. The basis of the order is not respectful of the law, of the freedom to demonstrate," anti-vaccine and "yellow vest" activist Sophie Tissier told AFP.

Prime Minister Jean Castex defended the clampdown.

"The right to demonstrate and to have an opinion are a constitutionally guaranteed right... in our democracy," he said.

"The right to block others or to prevent coming and going is not."

The government has said it plans to relax the mask mandates by February 28, and end the vaccine pass requirement by late March or early April.

Some 24,000 more people demonstrated in other parts of the country, the authorities said, including in the southern city of Montpellier, where radical fringe activists broke the glass facades of two banks.

From Paris, some of the protesters plan to travel on to Brussels for a "European convergence" of protesters planned there for Monday.

Belgium has banned that event too, and its Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has urged would-be attendees to "go and protest in your own country".

Comments / 9

612651mplsstp
2d ago

the French police dont mess around rolling out tanks over blocking streets 🤣 meanwhile cops in Dem states let protestors throw rocks at the police station and block roads with broken bus stop pieces

Reply
6
Brendan Smith
2d ago

do not give in to this tyranny the government doesn't have the right to infringe on individual rights let the Convoy spread

Reply
5
Related
Reuters

Canada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue

OTTAWA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - As the protest against the Canadian government’s health measures and vaccine mandates entered an eleventh day on Monday, police have threatened to clamp down after facing criticism for lack of action that has crippled the national capital. The "Freedom Convoy" consisting largely of truckers...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Shropshire Star

Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge

Demonstrators were detained and vehicles were towed near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor just after dawn, officers in Ontario said. Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has impacted the economies of both nations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

Protests against Covid restrictions held in France and Netherlands

Demonstrators against Covid-19 restrictions in France and the Netherlands staged protests on Saturday inspired by the “freedom convoy” demonstrations in Canada. In France police fired teargas at demonstrators on the Champs Élysées in Paris shortly after a convoy protesting against restrictions made it into the capital.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Police#Protest#Canadian#The Champs Elysees#Interior#Covid#Tgv
Reuters

French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions breached police defences and drove into central Paris on Saturday, snarling traffic around the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs Elysees, as police fired tear gas at demonstrators. Protesters in cars, campervans, tractors and other vehicles had converged on...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

Paris police ban threatened blockades by virus protesters

PARIS — (AP) — Paris police on Thursday banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions, in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing “risks of trouble to public order,” the Paris police department banned protests aimed at “blocking the capital” from Friday through Monday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New York Post

Thousands of cops deployed in Paris to block COVID protest convoys

Thousands of cops were deployed in Paris on Friday to try to prevent convoys from forming like the ones in Canada — as protests against COVID-19 restrictions spread across the globe. Authorities in and around France’s capital stationed more than 7,000 officers at tollbooths and other key transportation sites...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Trudeau slams 'unacceptable' protests as police threaten arrests

Canadian police threatened Wednesday to arrest trucker-led protesters who have shut down central Ottawa and disrupted cross-border trade in anger at Covid health rules, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the movement as "unacceptable." Addressing the House of Commons as the protests hit the two-week mark, Trudeau warned that trucker blockades of two key bridges connecting Canada with the United States were threatening the country's economic recovery from the pandemic. "Blockages, illegal demonstrations are unacceptable, and are negatively impacting businesses and manufacturers," Trudeau said. "We must do everything to bring them to an end." Hundreds of big-rig trucks are now paralyzing the streets of downtown Ottawa, with the mayor calling the situation out of control and declaring a state of emergency.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

From all across France, protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris Friday in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks in an effort to defy a police ban and blockade the French capital. Waving French flags and shouting "freedom," the protesters organized online, galvanized in part by truckers...
PROTESTS
UPI News

French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm Friday ahead of planned copycats of Canada's "Freedom Convoy" trucker protests over COVID-19 restrictions in Europe. Macron, in an interview with Ouest-France, acknowledged that French citizens are collectively experiencing "fatigue" after two years of coronavirus restrictions such as vaccination...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Protests grow across Canada as police struggle to end trucker bridge blockage

Protesters have ramped up demonstrations against Covid restrictions across Canada – as police struggle to clamp down on what they described as an “illegal occupation” on the border with the US.The Ontario “trucker protest” has been raging for days. It started in response to a mandate requiring truck drivers crossing the border to be vaccinated, but has since snowballed into a hugely disruptive demonstration against Covid curbs, jabs, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Police with guns and balaclavas moved in on Saturday morning, and made their first arrest of a protester blocking the Ambassador Bridge linking the cities of Detroit...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Police filter Brussels traffic to dilute trucker protests

Belgian police were filtering traffic around the Brussels capital region during Monday's morning rush hour in an attempt to keep a vehicle protest against coronavirus restrictions in check. Police narrowed some highways and imposed go-slow traffic to keep control of what it feared could otherwise turn into a choking demonstration like those by horn-honking truckers in Canada. Early indications didn't show a groundswell of support for the action but police took extensive precautions in and around European Union headquarters in central Brussels.Many trucks were expected from France where Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of...
PROTESTS
AFP

AFP

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy