Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is seemingly in contention with the organization. It became public when Murray deleted all but two pictures from his Instagram account. The only two pictures remaining were of him when he was selected as a Hesiman Trophy finalist (he would eventually win the award), and him and fellow Oklahoma Sooner CeeDee Lamb at the Pro Bowl. Murray, yesterday, added a picture of him in a Cardinals uniform with a long caption about how committed he is to the game, more or less.

