Hello, there is a BlackBerry Key2 for sale on ebay. It is from japan and it is model # bff100-9. I asked the seller if it works in the US and he said it does, it can be set as English and the keys are in English. I have never heard of that model number and I was wondering if anyone had any insight on this phone. I desperately need a new phone and I really don't want a different brand. Can't find new BlackBerrys anywhere anymore as everyone knows. Does anyone have an opinion on this and if it sounds like a bad idea to buy. Thank you.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO