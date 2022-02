For a car that the haters will tell you never really changes, Porsche never actually leaves the 911 alone for long. Since the global debut in LA at the end of 2018 and sales at the start of '19, we've seen three bodystyles launched for the 992 generation, along with Turbo flagships, a GTS, a GT3 - and even the never-before-seen Heritage Design Edition. But time waits for no 911, and now it seems the 992.2 is already some way through its development.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO