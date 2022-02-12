Hornets Destroy Pistons, End Six-Game Skid

DETROIT, MI - Why all the long faces? The Hornets aren't dead yet. Just one day after making a trade for Montrezl Harrell, the Hornets took care of business on the road against the Detroit Pistons winning 141-119 to snap the six-game losing streak.

No, the Hornets didn't beat up on a playoff-contending team but just getting back in the win column is a start. Harrell brought the energy right out of the gate as he had a very active first quarter slamming home three dunks, grabbing two rebounds, blocking one shot, and recording one steal. LaMelo Ball had the shooting stroke working early nailing three from three in the first half and was responsible for nine of Charlotte's first 14 points of the game.

The Hornets did a really good job of facilitating the ball in their half-court sets, leading to 36 assists on the night. With Harrell on the floor, Charlotte locked things down defensively inside helping engineer a 12-0 run early in the second quarter that extended out to be a 33-11 run. The Hornets set a franchise record for most points in a first half with 79.

Detroit was much more competitive in the second half going basket for basket with the Hornets. Unfortunately for the Pistons, the deficit was too large to overcome and the closest they could get was 19 points at the four and a half minute mark. LaMelo Ball continued to have a strong night shooting the ball burying four second half threes to bring his total to 31 on the night. He also added 12 assists, five rebounds and four steals. His counterpart in the backcourt, Terry Rozier, finished with a triple-double going for 25 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges also chipped in 25 points.

The Hornets will return home to Charlotte for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. EST.

BOX SCORE

CHA: 36-43-31-31-141

DET: 29-26-32-32-119

TEAM STATS BY QTR (accumulative):

1st

CHA 13/24 FG | 3/6 3FG | 16 REB | 20 PIP | 5 TOs

DET 13/27 FG | 1/9 3FG | 8 REB | 16 PIP | 5 TOs

2nd

CHA 29/51 FG | 9/20 3FG | 32 REB | 38 PIP | 9 TOs

DET 23/50 FG | 3/17 3FG | 20 REB | 26 PIP | 10 TOs

3rd

CHA 42/75 FG | 14/32 3FG | 39 REB | 54 PIP | 12 TOs

DET 36/76 FG | 6/22 3FG | 33 REB | 42 PIP | 14 TOs

4th

CHA 54/97 FG | 18/42 3FG | 51 REB | 70 PIP | 18 TOs

DET 48/102 FG | 12/35 3FG | 45 REB | 52 PIP | 18 TOs

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.