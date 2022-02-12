Wrestling: North Hall has three claim individual titles, Flowery Branch's Larson repeats as state champion

North Hall's Dawson Thompson wins the Class 3A state championship at 126 pounds Feb. 11, 2022 in Macon. Photo by Skylar Rogers For The Times

It was a good night for a number of wrestlers from Hall County in the traditional state finals in Macon.

North Hall had three wrestlers earn state titles and a total of four from Hall County won their weight class for individual championships.

State champs for the Trojans were Dawson Thompson (126 pounds), Connor Free (138) and Hunter Adams (182).

For Flowery Branch, sophomore Seth Larson (160) won his second state championship.

Zeke Harris, of North Hall, took second place at 170.

In Class 4A, East Hall’s Caleb Pruitt was state runner-up (285).

Earning third in Class 4A was Flowery Branch’s Cal Rockenbach (195)