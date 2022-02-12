Olympics-Snowboarding-United States win gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Biracial athlete Kelly Curtis made history as the first Black athlete to represent Team USA at the Olympics in the sport of skeleton. However, Curtis wants the media to acknowledge both sides of her heritage. “Welp I didn’t expect my first Olympic Games to create such a buzz around my...
(Reuters) – Following are reactions to Russian Kamila Valieva being cleared to compete in the women’s single in figure skating at the Beijing Olympics after a decision by sport’s top court CAS on Monday. UNITED STATES OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC CEO SARAH HIRSHLAND. “We are disappointed by the...
BEIJING (Reuters) -Erin Jackson of the United States won gold in the women’s 500 metres speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, giving the U.S. its first gold medal in the event since 1994. She could be seen grinning widely after completing her lap in 37.04 seconds and...
YANQING, China (Reuters) – Kaillie Humphries of the United States won the gold medal in monobob at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday. Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States took the silver medal with Christine de Bruin of Canada taking the bronze. (Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday said it hoped Russia’s Kamila Valieva and her Olympic figure skating teammates would soon be awarded their gold medal, after sport’s top court cleared the teenager to compete in her next Olympic event despite having tested positive for a banned drug.
YANQING, China (Reuters) -Switzerland’s Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Suter powered down the piste, known as ‘The Rock’, in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy’s defending...
BEIJING (Reuters) – On the sidelines of the doping scandal involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the skaters of Team Japan are hoping to receive their medals for the figure skating team event in Beijing, the Japan Olympic Committee said on Sunday. “They’re not really thinking about the doping...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – China took the top two spots in the men’s freeski aerials qualifying session on Tuesday with Pycheongchang 2018 gold medallist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine also reaching the final. Veteran skiers Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang, who teamed up to take silver in the mixed...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Gao Tingyu set the eighth speed skating Olympic record at the Beijing Games on Saturday as he glided past the finish line at the ‘Ice Ribbon’ under Canadian ice maker Mark Messer’s watchful eyes. The National Speed Skating Oval also saw...
(Reuters) – Australia’s Olympic delegation bathed in pride on Sunday as the country hailed a record Winter Games medal haul for their team and an unlikely hero in skeleton racer Jackie Narracott. Narracott’s surprise silver in women’s skeleton on Saturday pushed Australia to a record fourth medal in...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – The team format of the final ski jumping competition of the Beijing Games ended the programme on a high note on Monday, as Austria edged out Slovenia on the very last jump to win a thrilling gold medal on a freezing cold night. There was...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli breezed through Tuesday’s freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifier at the Beijing Olympics to advance to the final, while Birk Ruud of Norway followed suit after clean runs of the Great Wall-inspired course. Ragettli, who made a triumphant return from injury to...
YANQING, China (Reuters) – Mikaela Shiffrin, who has yet to come close to fulfilling the medal hopes team U.S. had placed on her at the Winter Olympics, said she sees her performance coming 18th in the downhill as useful training for the combined race on Thursday. The 26-year-old Shiffrin,...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Norway beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men’s speed skating team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, becoming the first country to win two gold medals in the event. The defending champions whizzed around the National Speed Skating Oval, steadily widening the...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -Norway roared back to pull off a stunning win in the men’s 4×7.5km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday following a sensational collapse on the final shoot by Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The middle two legs of the race...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – She has been on the ice since she was a toddler. By age 5, Kamila Valieva was landing double Salchows and by 8 she was stunning audiences with her choreography and talking to her coaches like an adult. Now, just days after Valieva, 15, landed the...
BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. snowboarder Jamie Anderson’s journey at the Beijing Olympics ended early on Monday after the two-time Olympic gold medalist failed to qualify for the Big Air finals. At her third Olympics, Anderson did not land her signature trick, cab double underflip, in her first two...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Yuzuru Hanyu left his legion of squealing fans in the dark and wondering whether they would ever see their Japanese figure skating hero compete again as millions tuned in live on Monday for his news conference on the sidelines of the Beijing Games. The 27-year-old fell...
Comments / 0