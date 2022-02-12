ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Snowboarding-United States win gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

Cover picture for the articleZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – The United States won gold in...

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Humphries of the United States takes gold in monobob

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Kaillie Humphries of the United States won the gold medal in monobob at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday. Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States took the silver medal with Christine de Bruin of Canada taking the bronze. (Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by...
Kremlin hopes Valieva and her teammates will be awarded gold medal soon

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday said it hoped Russia’s Kamila Valieva and her Olympic figure skating teammates would soon be awarded their gold medal, after sport’s top court cleared the teenager to compete in her next Olympic event despite having tested positive for a banned drug.
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter on course for gold in women’s downhill

YANQING, China (Reuters) -Switzerland’s Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Suter powered down the piste, known as ‘The Rock’, in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy’s defending...
Olympics-Freestyle skiing-China dominates men’s aerials qualifiers

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – China took the top two spots in the men’s freeski aerials qualifying session on Tuesday with Pycheongchang 2018 gold medallist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine also reaching the final. Veteran skiers Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang, who teamed up to take silver in the mixed...
Olympics-Speed skating-Norway overpower ROC to retain team pursuit title

BEIJING (Reuters) – Norway beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men’s speed skating team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, becoming the first country to win two gold medals in the event. The defending champions whizzed around the National Speed Skating Oval, steadily widening the...
Olympics-Biathlon-Norway win brilliant relay gold after ROC collapse

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -Norway roared back to pull off a stunning win in the men’s 4×7.5km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday following a sensational collapse on the final shoot by Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The middle two legs of the race...
Olympics-Russia’s Valieva dazzled coaches, even as a tiny child

MOSCOW (Reuters) – She has been on the ice since she was a toddler. By age 5, Kamila Valieva was landing double Salchows and by 8 she was stunning audiences with her choreography and talking to her coaches like an adult. Now, just days after Valieva, 15, landed the...
