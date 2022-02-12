Editorial: Overspending is overrated – cater to your love language this Valentine's Day

(Content Warning: Suicide, Depression) Valentine's Day, like many holidays, gets quite a lot of attention each year, to the point of painting the month they’re set in a certain shade; in February's case, pink and red. We see commercials across television and on the internet adorned in hearts, in (sometimes ironic) appreciation for the season. In the hallways of student housing, the call for ordering a candy gram for your sweetheart rings out, and while not really being a viable option this year, oftentimes there are notices for upcoming dances and parties themed around romance. Flowers, cards, and sweets suddenly become hot ticket items out of grocery stores and supermarkets, and restaurants roll out their special couples discounts. Above all else, a certain mood seems to become prevalent over all aspects of life, an expectation even. At this time of year, you’re supposed to be with someone you love, or ready to confess your feelings to a crush. One way or another, you should be with someone.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 DAYS AGO