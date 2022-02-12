Area basketball: Brodhead clinches share of Rock Valley Conference title; Edgerton, Evansville, Clinton win

The Brodhead High girls basketball team clinched at least a share of the Rock Valley Conference championship Friday night.

The Cardinals opened a 23-point halftime lead and coasted to a 67-37 victory at Whitewater.

With the win, sixth-ranked Brodhead improved to 16-0 in the conference with two games to play. Edgerton is 14-2 entering the final week of the regular season.

Addie Yates led four players in double figures for the Cardinals with 17 points. Abbie Dix chipped in 12 and Kiarra Moe and Taetum Hoesly had 11 each.

Josie Treder led Whitewater (5-17, 4-12) with 10 points.

BRODHEAD 67, WHITEWATER 37

Brodhead (67)—Yates 6-5-17; Oliver 3-0-8; Kail 3-0-8; Moe 4-2-11; Hoesly 5-0-11; Dix 5-2-12. Totals: 26-9-67.

Whitewater (37)—DePorter 0-2-2; Kopecky 2-0-6; Kilar 0-3-3; Treder 4-1-10; Grosinske 2-0-4; Gillette 1-2-4; Truesdale 1-4-6; Martin 1-0-2. Totals: 11-7-37.

Halftime—Brodhead 37, Whitewater 14. 3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Oliver 2, Kail 2, Moe, Hoesly), Whitewater 3 (Kopecky 2, Treder). Free throws missed—Brodhead 4, Whitewater 6. Total fouls—Brodhead 12, Whitewater 13.

Edgerton 48, Jefferson 36—The host Crimson Tide kept their slim Rock Valley title hopes alive by going 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Edgerton, ranked fifth in the state in Division 3, improved to 20-2 overall and 14-2 in the Rock Valley, two games behind Brodhead with two to play.

Sylvia Fox led the Crimson Tide with 19 points.

EDGERTON 48, JEFFERSON 36

Jefferson (36)—Thom 2-0-4; Kaus 1-2-4; Messman 2-1-6; Johnson 6-5-17; Helmink 2-0-5. Totals: 13-8-36.

Edgerton (48)—Blum 1-0-3; Gunderson 3-6-12; Fox 8-0-19; Rusch 4-6-14. Totals: 16-12-48.

Halftime—Edgerton 23, Jefferson 15. 3-point goals—Jefferson 2 (Messman, Helmink), Edgerton 4 (Fox 3, Blum). Free throws missed—Jefferson 3, Edgerton 0. Total fouls—Jefferson 11, Edgerton 12.

McFarland 69, Turner 30—The visiting Spartans got 28 points from Teagan Mallegni en route to a Rock Valley victory.

Nadilee Fernandez scored 10 points to lead Turner (7-15, 2-14).

MCFARLAND 69, TURNER 30

McFarland (69)—Mender 2-0-4; Kirch 3-0-8; Freeman 1-1-3; Goecks 1-0-2; Testolin 4-0-9; Dean 6-2-14; Meinholdt 0-1-1; Mallegni 9-4-28. Totals: 26-8-59.

Turner (30)—Adams 0-2-2; Martin 2-0-6; House 2-2-6; Fernandez 4-1-10; Babilius 3-0-6. Totals: 11-5-30.

Halftime—McFarland 46, Turner 14. 3-point goals—McFarland 9 (Mallegni 6, Kirch 2, Testolin), Turner 3 (Martin 2, Fernandez). Free throws missed—McFarland 6, Turner 6. Total fouls—McFarland 14, Turner 11.

Evansville 53, East Troy 41—The Blue Devils won their third straight game, rallying in the second half to earn a Rock Valley victory at home.

Sydney Hazard had 14 points to lead Evansville (9-13, 7-9) and Ava Brandenburg added 13.

EVANSVILLE 53, EAST TROY 41

East Troy (41)—R. Pluess 0-2-2; Vinney 2-0-4; Aleckson 2-0-5; Vinney 3-1-9; Fitch 1-0-2; Nelson 6-0-12; A. Pluess 1-1-3; J. Aleckson 2-0-4. Totals: 17-4-41.

Evansville (53)—Hazard 6-0-14; Messling 3-3-9; Hermanson 3-2-8; Hanson 2-4-9; Brandenburg 6-1-13; 20-10-53.

Halftime—East Troy 28, Evansville 23. 3-point goals—East Troy 3 (Vinney 2, Aleckson), Evansville 3 (Hazard 2, Hanson). Free throws missed—East Troy 2, Evansville 4. Total fouls—East Troy 12, Evansville 8.

Clinton 67, Big Foot 26—The host Cougars rolled to a Rock Valley victory behind 21 points from Jayden Nortier.

Elli Teubert added 14 points for Clinton (14-8, 10-6).

CLINTON 67, BIG FOOT 26

Big Foot (26)—Lueck 1-0-2; Herrey 0-2-2; Ritchey 1-0-2; Larson 2-2-7; Quackenbush 1-0-3; A. Larson 1-0-2; Bauman 2-2-6; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 9-6-26.

Clinton (67)—Teubert 6-0-14; Hahn 1-2-4; Mueller 1-0-2; Nortier 8-4-21; Bubolz 4-0-12; Roehl 3-2-8; Shinkus 1-2-4; Kirch 1-0-2. Totals: 25-10-67.

Halftime—Clinton 30, Big Foot 11. 3-point goals—Big Foot 2 (Larson, Quackenbush), Clinton 7 (Bubolz 4, Teubert 2, Nortier). Free throws missed—Big Foot 6, Clinton 10. Total fouls—Big Foot 16, Clinton 15. Fouled out—L. Larson.

Monona Grove 74, Milton 42—The Silver Eagles pulled away in the second half for a Badger East Conference victory at home.

Saige Radke and Tressa Shaw had 10 points each for Milton (8-15, 2-12).

MONONA GROVE 74, MILTON 42

Milton (42)—Radke 4-1-10; Mezera 1-1-3; Shaw 3-3-10; Olson 1-0-2; Morehart 0-3-3; Kanable 0-6-6; Stockman 1-3-5; Wolf 1-1-3. Totals: 11-18-42.

Monona Grove (74)—Clevidence 6-2-14; Bracken 2-0-4; Moreau 3-0-7; Yundt 0-1-1; BonDurant 1-1-3; Lee 3-0-8; Poole 6-3-17; Hanson 1-2-4; Gaber 2-0-5; Inda 3-3-11. Totals: 27-12-74.

Halftime—Monona Grove 37, Milton 27. 3-point goals—Milton 2 (Radke, Shaw), Monona Grove 8 (Inda 2, Lee 2, Poole 2, Moreau, Gaber). Free throws missed—Milton 8, Monona Grove 9. Total fouls—Milton 16, Monona Grove 17. Fouled out—Wolf.

Badger 50, Elkhorn 37—The host Badgers cruised to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at home.

Molly Deering had a game-high 21 points for Badger (11-11, 5-7). Mikayla Champeny scored 11 for Elkhorn (6-16, 3-9).

BADGER 50, ELKHORN 37

Elkhorn (37)—Malovitz 1-0-2; Anzalone 1-0-2; Larson 1-0-2; Tuescher 2-5-9; Rummells 2-0-4; Schneider 1-0-3; Champeny 4-2-11; Starlee 2-0-4. Totals: 14-7-37.

Badger (50)—Hayes 0-2-2; Cruz 2-2-7; Freeman 2-2-8; Deering 7-3-21; Bland 1-0-2; McKinney 1-0-2; Hayes 2-0-4; Allen 2-0-4. Totals: 17-9-50

Halftime—Badger 25, Elkhorn 18. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 2 (Schneider, Champeny), Badger 7 (Deering 4, Freeman 2, Cruz). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 5, Badger 8. Total fouls—Elkhorn 17, Badger 11. Fouled out—Larson.

Burlington 50, Delavan-Darien 42—Rylee Crull scored a game-high 23 points for the Comets (4-17, 1-12) but it was not enough in a Southern Lakes loss at Burlington.

BURLINGTON 50, DELAVAN-DARIEN 42

Delavan-Darien (42)—Logterman 1-0-2; Crull 6-11-23; Green 1-0-2; Stalling 6-0-14; Quartucci 0-1-1. Totals: 14-12-42.

Burlington (50)—Sanfelippo 1-0-3; Reesman 0-2-2; Warner 6-0-12; Clapp 9-1-20; Wright 3-0-6; Stoughton 2-1-5; Kowalkowski 1-0-2. Totals: 22-4-50.

Halftime—Burlington 31, Delavan-Darien 21. 3-point goals—Burlington 2 (Sanfelippo, Clapp). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 7, Burlington 3. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 15, Burlington 17.

Parkview 34, Country Day 22—Jenna Olin had 21 points to lead the host Vikings to a Trailways South Conference victory.

Parkview improved to 8-13 overall and 6-5 in conference play.

PARKVIEW 34, COUNTRY DAY 22

Country Day (22)—Whiffen 4-2-12; Whitney 0-1-1; Hollick 1-2-4; Donoso 1-1-3; Fon 1-0-2. Totals: 7-6-22.

Parkview (34)—Burrell 1-0-2; Schutte 1-0-2; Mielke 1-1-3; Olin 6-9-21; Stark 0-1-1; Klassy 2-1-5. Totals: 11-12-34.

Halftime—Parkview 18, Country Day 9. 3-point goals—Country Day 2 (Whiffen 2). Free throws missed—Country Day 4, Parkview 7. Total fouls—Country Day 15, Parkview 11.