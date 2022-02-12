ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

Area basketball: Brodhead clinches share of Rock Valley Conference title; Edgerton, Evansville, Clinton win

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHDdF_0eCQUXVq00

The Brodhead High girls basketball team clinched at least a share of the Rock Valley Conference championship Friday night.

The Cardinals opened a 23-point halftime lead and coasted to a 67-37 victory at Whitewater.

With the win, sixth-ranked Brodhead improved to 16-0 in the conference with two games to play. Edgerton is 14-2 entering the final week of the regular season.

Addie Yates led four players in double figures for the Cardinals with 17 points. Abbie Dix chipped in 12 and Kiarra Moe and Taetum Hoesly had 11 each.

Josie Treder led Whitewater (5-17, 4-12) with 10 points.

BRODHEAD 67, WHITEWATER 37

Brodhead (67)—Yates 6-5-17; Oliver 3-0-8; Kail 3-0-8; Moe 4-2-11; Hoesly 5-0-11; Dix 5-2-12. Totals: 26-9-67.

Whitewater (37)—DePorter 0-2-2; Kopecky 2-0-6; Kilar 0-3-3; Treder 4-1-10; Grosinske 2-0-4; Gillette 1-2-4; Truesdale 1-4-6; Martin 1-0-2. Totals: 11-7-37.

Halftime—Brodhead 37, Whitewater 14. 3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Oliver 2, Kail 2, Moe, Hoesly), Whitewater 3 (Kopecky 2, Treder). Free throws missed—Brodhead 4, Whitewater 6. Total fouls—Brodhead 12, Whitewater 13.

Edgerton 48, Jefferson 36—The host Crimson Tide kept their slim Rock Valley title hopes alive by going 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Edgerton, ranked fifth in the state in Division 3, improved to 20-2 overall and 14-2 in the Rock Valley, two games behind Brodhead with two to play.

Sylvia Fox led the Crimson Tide with 19 points.

EDGERTON 48, JEFFERSON 36

Jefferson (36)—Thom 2-0-4; Kaus 1-2-4; Messman 2-1-6; Johnson 6-5-17; Helmink 2-0-5. Totals: 13-8-36.

Edgerton (48)—Blum 1-0-3; Gunderson 3-6-12; Fox 8-0-19; Rusch 4-6-14. Totals: 16-12-48.

Halftime—Edgerton 23, Jefferson 15. 3-point goals—Jefferson 2 (Messman, Helmink), Edgerton 4 (Fox 3, Blum). Free throws missed—Jefferson 3, Edgerton 0. Total fouls—Jefferson 11, Edgerton 12.

McFarland 69, Turner 30—The visiting Spartans got 28 points from Teagan Mallegni en route to a Rock Valley victory.

Nadilee Fernandez scored 10 points to lead Turner (7-15, 2-14).

MCFARLAND 69, TURNER 30

McFarland (69)—Mender 2-0-4; Kirch 3-0-8; Freeman 1-1-3; Goecks 1-0-2; Testolin 4-0-9; Dean 6-2-14; Meinholdt 0-1-1; Mallegni 9-4-28. Totals: 26-8-59.

Turner (30)—Adams 0-2-2; Martin 2-0-6; House 2-2-6; Fernandez 4-1-10; Babilius 3-0-6. Totals: 11-5-30.

Halftime—McFarland 46, Turner 14. 3-point goals—McFarland 9 (Mallegni 6, Kirch 2, Testolin), Turner 3 (Martin 2, Fernandez). Free throws missed—McFarland 6, Turner 6. Total fouls—McFarland 14, Turner 11.

Evansville 53, East Troy 41—The Blue Devils won their third straight game, rallying in the second half to earn a Rock Valley victory at home.

Sydney Hazard had 14 points to lead Evansville (9-13, 7-9) and Ava Brandenburg added 13.

EVANSVILLE 53, EAST TROY 41

East Troy (41)—R. Pluess 0-2-2; Vinney 2-0-4; Aleckson 2-0-5; Vinney 3-1-9; Fitch 1-0-2; Nelson 6-0-12; A. Pluess 1-1-3; J. Aleckson 2-0-4. Totals: 17-4-41.

Evansville (53)—Hazard 6-0-14; Messling 3-3-9; Hermanson 3-2-8; Hanson 2-4-9; Brandenburg 6-1-13; 20-10-53.

Halftime—East Troy 28, Evansville 23. 3-point goals—East Troy 3 (Vinney 2, Aleckson), Evansville 3 (Hazard 2, Hanson). Free throws missed—East Troy 2, Evansville 4. Total fouls—East Troy 12, Evansville 8.

Clinton 67, Big Foot 26—The host Cougars rolled to a Rock Valley victory behind 21 points from Jayden Nortier.

Elli Teubert added 14 points for Clinton (14-8, 10-6).

CLINTON 67, BIG FOOT 26

Big Foot (26)—Lueck 1-0-2; Herrey 0-2-2; Ritchey 1-0-2; Larson 2-2-7; Quackenbush 1-0-3; A. Larson 1-0-2; Bauman 2-2-6; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 9-6-26.

Clinton (67)—Teubert 6-0-14; Hahn 1-2-4; Mueller 1-0-2; Nortier 8-4-21; Bubolz 4-0-12; Roehl 3-2-8; Shinkus 1-2-4; Kirch 1-0-2. Totals: 25-10-67.

Halftime—Clinton 30, Big Foot 11. 3-point goals—Big Foot 2 (Larson, Quackenbush), Clinton 7 (Bubolz 4, Teubert 2, Nortier). Free throws missed—Big Foot 6, Clinton 10. Total fouls—Big Foot 16, Clinton 15. Fouled out—L. Larson.

Monona Grove 74, Milton 42—The Silver Eagles pulled away in the second half for a Badger East Conference victory at home.

Saige Radke and Tressa Shaw had 10 points each for Milton (8-15, 2-12).

MONONA GROVE 74, MILTON 42

Milton (42)—Radke 4-1-10; Mezera 1-1-3; Shaw 3-3-10; Olson 1-0-2; Morehart 0-3-3; Kanable 0-6-6; Stockman 1-3-5; Wolf 1-1-3. Totals: 11-18-42.

Monona Grove (74)—Clevidence 6-2-14; Bracken 2-0-4; Moreau 3-0-7; Yundt 0-1-1; BonDurant 1-1-3; Lee 3-0-8; Poole 6-3-17; Hanson 1-2-4; Gaber 2-0-5; Inda 3-3-11. Totals: 27-12-74.

Halftime—Monona Grove 37, Milton 27. 3-point goals—Milton 2 (Radke, Shaw), Monona Grove 8 (Inda 2, Lee 2, Poole 2, Moreau, Gaber). Free throws missed—Milton 8, Monona Grove 9. Total fouls—Milton 16, Monona Grove 17. Fouled out—Wolf.

Badger 50, Elkhorn 37—The host Badgers cruised to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at home.

Molly Deering had a game-high 21 points for Badger (11-11, 5-7). Mikayla Champeny scored 11 for Elkhorn (6-16, 3-9).

BADGER 50, ELKHORN 37

Elkhorn (37)—Malovitz 1-0-2; Anzalone 1-0-2; Larson 1-0-2; Tuescher 2-5-9; Rummells 2-0-4; Schneider 1-0-3; Champeny 4-2-11; Starlee 2-0-4. Totals: 14-7-37.

Badger (50)—Hayes 0-2-2; Cruz 2-2-7; Freeman 2-2-8; Deering 7-3-21; Bland 1-0-2; McKinney 1-0-2; Hayes 2-0-4; Allen 2-0-4. Totals: 17-9-50

Halftime—Badger 25, Elkhorn 18. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 2 (Schneider, Champeny), Badger 7 (Deering 4, Freeman 2, Cruz). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 5, Badger 8. Total fouls—Elkhorn 17, Badger 11. Fouled out—Larson.

Burlington 50, Delavan-Darien 42—Rylee Crull scored a game-high 23 points for the Comets (4-17, 1-12) but it was not enough in a Southern Lakes loss at Burlington.

BURLINGTON 50, DELAVAN-DARIEN 42

Delavan-Darien (42)—Logterman 1-0-2; Crull 6-11-23; Green 1-0-2; Stalling 6-0-14; Quartucci 0-1-1. Totals: 14-12-42.

Burlington (50)—Sanfelippo 1-0-3; Reesman 0-2-2; Warner 6-0-12; Clapp 9-1-20; Wright 3-0-6; Stoughton 2-1-5; Kowalkowski 1-0-2. Totals: 22-4-50.

Halftime—Burlington 31, Delavan-Darien 21. 3-point goals—Burlington 2 (Sanfelippo, Clapp). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 7, Burlington 3. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 15, Burlington 17.

Parkview 34, Country Day 22—Jenna Olin had 21 points to lead the host Vikings to a Trailways South Conference victory.

Parkview improved to 8-13 overall and 6-5 in conference play.

PARKVIEW 34, COUNTRY DAY 22

Country Day (22)—Whiffen 4-2-12; Whitney 0-1-1; Hollick 1-2-4; Donoso 1-1-3; Fon 1-0-2. Totals: 7-6-22.

Parkview (34)—Burrell 1-0-2; Schutte 1-0-2; Mielke 1-1-3; Olin 6-9-21; Stark 0-1-1; Klassy 2-1-5. Totals: 11-12-34.

Halftime—Parkview 18, Country Day 9. 3-point goals—Country Day 2 (Whiffen 2). Free throws missed—Country Day 4, Parkview 7. Total fouls—Country Day 15, Parkview 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GazetteXtra

Edgerton girls ready for battle after rolling past Clinton

EDGERTON The preparations for the postseason continued for the Edgerton girls basketball team Monday night. The Crimson Tide improved to 21-2 on the season and 15-2 in the Rock Valley Conference with a 65-20 victory over Beloit Turner at home. Even with its lofty record, Edgerton was shut out of a chance to win the...
EDGERTON, WI
GazetteXtra

WIAA girls basketball: First-ever computer-generated tournament pairings released

The computer has spoken. Or displayed, or emailed, or printed—whatever the WIAA’s girls basketball seeding computer was programmed to do Sunday. Results of the WIAA’s first-ever computer seeding of its girls basketball tournament field came out Sunday afternoon, with all area teams finding their assignments for postseason play—which begins Feb. 22 with regional quarterfinals. Regional semifinals and finals will follow Feb. 25 and 26, with sectionals set for March 3...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Brandenburg, Sanda win regional titles to lead Janesville wrestlers

MILTON Janesville Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg and Tre Sanda led the way for city wrestlers in the WIAA Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday. Brandenburg and Sanda won regional titles to head a list of 14 Parker and Janesville Craig wrestlers advancing to Saturday’s Fort Atkinson Sectional. Mukwonago edged host Milton for the regional team title,...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Brodhead, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Elkhorn, WI
Brodhead, WI
Sports
City
Burlington, WI
Brodhead, WI
Basketball
City
Evansville, WI
Clinton, WI
Sports
Edgerton, WI
Sports
City
Whitewater, WI
Brodhead, WI
Education
Edgerton, WI
Education
Clinton, WI
Education
GazetteXtra

Janesville Jets dominate play in 4-0 victory over Chippewa Steel

CHIPPEWA FALLS A solid and steady performance Saturday carried the Janesville Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Chippewa Steel in North American Hockey League action. The Jets (20-19 overall) scored in every period, and Owen Millward turned back 26 shots to record his fourth shutout of the season. Verona’s Mack Keryluk got the Jets...
NHL
GazetteXtra

Shorthanded Parker falls to Wauwatosa East

BROOKFIELD The Janesville Parker boys basketball team had to settle for a split for the week. Coming off a thrilling one-point overtime victory against crosstown rival Janesville Craig two days earlier, the Vikings came in shorthanded against Wauwatosa East on Saturday and lost 70-49. The game was one of seven between Big Eight and Greater...
WAUWATOSA, WI
GazetteXtra

Derek Gray leads Whitewater men to victory at UW-Stout

MENOMONIE Derek Gray is back at it—and so is the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team. The freshman guard from Madison La Follette matched his career best with 36 points, and added 10 rebounds and six steals, to lead coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks to an 81-67 victory at UW-Stout in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday. The...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Bluebirds

Tyler Steuck made his last regular-season home game a memorable one. The Janesville Craig senior had a hat trick to lead the Janesville Bluebirds to an 8-2 win over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena. Janesville finished the regular season with a 14-10 record and was 9-5 in the Big Eight. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
GazetteXtra

Turner schools' January enrollment numbers stayed steady

TOWN OF BELOIT The Turner School District’s total enrollment stayed relatively flat since the fall, according to numbers from its second Friday in January pupil count which was due to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Jan. 28. From September 2021 to January 2022, the resident pupil count increased by five students while total enrollment decreased by 13 students, according to information provided by the school district. ...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
768
Followers
576
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy