Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Atlantic City Press
 3 days ago

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 45, Hamilton West 44. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream...

History Notes

Ellmore H. Slaybaugh, formerly the principal of Pleasantville High School and superintendent of schools in Hamilton Township, became the first superintendent of schools for Egg Harbor Township. Due to the growth of population in the township, the EHT Board of Education received permission from the state board to create this position. Slaybaugh started as EHT superintendent on July 1, 1956. Previously the township had operated without an administration head other than principals of the small township school buildings. Also in 1956 was the completed construction of the much needed larger school named after H. Russell Swift who had served on the EHT Board of Education for more than 20 years, 10 of them as president. Swift had also worked for NJ Bell Telephone for 34 years and been an active member of the EHT volunteer Scullville Fire Department for several years..
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Holy Spirit 52, Lower Cape May 37

Jahmir Smith led the winning Spartans with 16. Frank Gilliam came off the bench and sparked Spirit with nine points in th second quarter. Archie Lawler led Lower with 17. HS-Smith 16, Wilkins 6, K. Gilliam 4, Llanos 10, Coles 4, E. Kane 2, F. Gilliam 9, Coles 1.
BASKETBALL
Vineland's Yamere Diggs scores 1,000th point: Basketball roundup

Vineland High School’s Yamere Diggs scored his 1,000th career point and the Fighting Clan beat visiting Cumberland Regional 70-27 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball game Saturday. Diggs led Vineland with 26 points. Nazir Rowell scored 22 points for the Fighting Clan (12-7), and James Hitchens Jr., DJ Clark...
VINELAND, NJ
Wildwood High School wall of fame inductee

Wildwood High School recently started a "Wall of Fame" to recognized outstanding students who went on to be good citizens. The first four inductees were recognized between the boys basketball games on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the high school gym. The first of the four inductees was 2nd Lieutenant George W. Coleman from the Class of 1961.
WILDWOOD, NJ

