Friday's Scores

Ellmore H. Slaybaugh, formerly the principal of Pleasantville High School and superintendent of schools in Hamilton Township, became the first superintendent of schools for Egg Harbor Township. Due to the growth of population in the township, the EHT Board of Education received permission from the state board to create this position. Slaybaugh started as EHT superintendent on July 1, 1956. Previously the township had operated without an administration head other than principals of the small township school buildings. Also in 1956 was the completed construction of the much needed larger school named after H. Russell Swift who had served on the EHT Board of Education for more than 20 years, 10 of them as president. Swift had also worked for NJ Bell Telephone for 34 years and been an active member of the EHT volunteer Scullville Fire Department for several years..

