Today the economic calendar is almost empty. It should be noted that at 15:45 (GMT) the speech of ECB President Christine Lagarde will begin. During the speech of the head of the ECB, the volatility of trading increases not only in the euro and European stock indices but also throughout the financial market, if Christine Lagarde touches on the subject of the monetary policy of the Central Bank. If she does not touch upon the subject of the ECB's monetary policy, then the reaction to her speech will be weak.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO