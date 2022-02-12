'Euphoria's' Hunter Schafer And Dominic Fike Officially Confirms Their Relationship On Instagram

HBO‘s Euphoria always puts its characters through the wringer, but Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 might have been harder on Rue (Zendaya) than ever before. Rue’s nearest and dearest stage an intervention, from which Rue immediately flees. In Rue’s mania, she not only breaks into a stranger’s house looking for drug money, runs on foot from the cops, lands on a cactus, and winds up begging for a fix from dangerous drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly). That last choice forces Rue to sneak out of Laurie’s apartment for her life, as it’s been implied that Laurie intended to sell the teenager into sex slavery in exchange for both her morphine fix and stolen drugs.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO