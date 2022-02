MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey battled punch-for-punch with No. 1 Minnesota through the first 40 minutes on Saturday evening, but a late third period collapse led to a 5-1 Huskies loss at Ridder Arena. Minnesota struck first early in the opening period, taking advantage of a Huskies turnover in the offensive zone to produce an odd-man rush which they converted. The Huskies drew a penalty midway through the first and dominated zone time on the power play, culminating in a great chance manufactured by the second line. Courtney Hall carried a rebound behind the net and threaded a pass across the slot to McKenna Wesloh on the left dot. Wesloh ripped a wrister that careened off the tender's pads straight to the stick of Olivia Cvar, who promptly buried the rebound to tie things at one. The Gophers retook the lead with just over four to play in the second, screening Ahola in the slot and opening up a window for a shot from the center point.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO