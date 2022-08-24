House of the Dragon just premiered recently and it reportedly made a killing in the ratings with around 10 million viewers catching the first episode when it was first released. That number quickly escalated and reached 20 million in less than a week since that debut. This strong showing has spurred HBO to give the […] The post House of the Dragon season 2 gets quick decision from HBO after Game of Thrones spinoff’s premiere breaks ratings records appeared first on ClutchPoints.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO